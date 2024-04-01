‘Someone buy the film rights to this’: The brilliant love story of a woman stranded with her 15-year-old dog and the wholesome pilot who got them home

Don’t you love it when a cinematic love story plays out right in front of you? The instances are few and far between but thanks to the internet, and TikTok, sometimes we’re lucky enough to watch a modern romance play out in real time.

Recommended Videos

One woman on TikTok shared the story of how the app helped her find a heroic pilot who helped her and her elderly dog move across the world, and people are already calling on Netflix for a film adaptation.

The whole saga started when she fell in love with a man who lived in Europe and took the dog she’d had since she was 15 to go live with him. Six years and one dog later, the couple broke up and she decided she needed to move back to the United States, especially considering she has a disability and her support system was back home in the States.

Unfortunately, because her dog was so old, she didn’t think her dog would survive being cargo on a commercial airline, and the dog was too big to be in the cabin of a commercial airline. Naturally, she called out to TikTok for help on her other dog, Loki’s account, and a German pilot answered.

The pilot worked for a private plane company and was able to board as a passenger on one of his company’s private planes, offering to bring the woman and her dog on board completely free.

What started as shared interests and an innocent friendship grew into something more and she invited him out to California to go on a date with her. He accepted, ventured all the way out to the States, and the two have spent time exploring, getting to know her family, and eating German food.

And yes, they are very much in love.

The dog he humbly offered to help transport has since passed away, but many commenters pointed out that she made sure her owner was happy and comfortable before she moved on. Need tissues yet?

Understandably, the comment section is teeming with people begging for a film adaptation of the international romance and the singular sentiment that if he wanted to he would. This man flew across the country for her multiple times. Enough said.

As many commenters pointed out, the couple can now go forward knowing that her late and beloved pet is looking down on them and as some people put it, may have even had a paw in the relationship, making sure her girl was taken care of before she left.

Seriously, Hallmark movie when?