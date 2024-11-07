Corpse Husband, the internet’s favorite deep-voiced husband, has not been active online for years now. But a viral tweet from Monday raised even more alarm bells and questions, claiming that the famous YouTube streamer was literally eaten by a mountain lion.

Corpse Husband gained popularity online in 2020 for his horror story narrations, streaming content, and music. His faceless avatar, amplified by his uniquely deep voice, added more mystery to his persona. However, Corpse Husband’s fans have been very worried after the musician and YouTuber’s sudden disappearance. His last video on YouTube was uploaded in November 2021, and his Twitch channel has also been scrubbed. So, what’s up with this viral mountain lion tweet, and where is Corpse Husband?

Corpse Husband was WHAT?

They cut this guy a voice acting deal and like the next day he was eaten by a mountain lion https://t.co/MY1iECuRN4 — JoeLongBalls (@JoeLongBalls) November 5, 2024

On Nov. 5, an X user, @JoeLongBalls, caused quite a stir. In a response to a viral tweet about Corpse’s fans, he wrote: “They cut this guy a voice acting deal and like the next day he was eaten by a mountain lion.” And the internet collectively went, “excuse me?!” As @Rupali_bhu tweeted, “Talk about a dramatic plot twist!“

In 2022 Corpse Husband got his first voice acting role in the anime adaptation of Tribe Nine. He announced his participation in the anime on X in 2022, and he voiced the character of Ojiro Otori in the anime’s English dub.

The mountain lion tweet was referring to the fact that Corpse hasn’t been seen or heard from for a while now. Another fan said, “Got a song with MGK and they ate him for it,” referring to the musician’s collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly on the song “Daywalker,” and dunking on the rapper in the process. But altogether, these tweets are just the fans’ exaggerated way of expressing concern over Corpse’s absence, as it has been a few years now since the YouTuber was last seen active.

What exactly happened to Corpse Husband, and why did he quit streaming?

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier



For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming



im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

While Corpse Husband always maintained the privacy of his personal life and identity, he was often candid about his struggles, especially regarding his health and his relationship with fame. One of the biggest mysteries around Corpse besides his identity is why his voice is so deep. There have always been speculations that Corpse’s voice isn’t real, but the streamer has cleared the air multiple times.

In an Instagram Q&A a few years ago, Corpse shared one of the reasons his voice is so deep. He revealed that he has Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, commonly referred to as GERD. He has been very candid about the fact that he is chronically ill, and deals with a host of medical issues, such as fibromyalgia and thoracic outlet syndrome. The streamer has also mentioned that he suffered from social anxiety and other mental health problems.

Corpse Husband has also spoken about how he feels pressured by the size of his audience to perform and entertain. In a stream with fellow streamer Ironmouse, Corpse opened up about how he “didn’t enjoy” streaming anymore, and how he would shake the whole time whenever he was streaming. He was last active in 2023 on both TikTok and Twitter. The YouTuber promoted some of his upcoming projects, such as a musical collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon and a merch collaboration with Gloomy Bear.

But while he has been silent since then, there has been one more update about Corpse. In July 2024, Valkyrae, a fellow content creator and friend of Corpse’s, spoke about him on a stream, assuring fans that he was well and simply taking a break. So, the unofficial consensus is that Corpse Husband is on hiatus for now. And this wouldn’t be the first time he has taken time off the internet for a prolonged period, so fans can only hope that Corpse is healthy and that he makes a swift return. PS: Nobody was eaten by a lion!

