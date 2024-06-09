rebeccapousma
Images via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘That is soooo validating’: Woman’s disappointing restaurant experience aided in losing it a Michelin star

What a stroke of karma!
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 12:35 pm

Being given a Michelin star is probably one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon a restaurant. However, they have to meet a pretty high standard in order to earn it.

Recommended Videos

Getting good reviews is serious business for restaurant owners, and for one restaurant located on a small island in Greece, it came within a hair’s breadth of receiving the much desired rating. It would have gotten it too, if it weren’t for one meddling holiday-goer who simply wanted some decent service. Okay, to be fair, it was definitely the restaurant and its staff’s fault. After all, if they were really worthy of a Michelin star then they wouldn’t have offered such poor service.

In a video posted to TikTok, a woman by the name of Rebecca, shared her story detailing her experience in a Greek restaurant. She and her friends were able to get seats in a bougie upper-class establishment and while the evening started out nice, with a few drinks and a great view, it quickly became apparent that the staff seemed to be shafting them in favor of another couple sat on the table next to them.

One waiter in particular seemed to be treating Rebecca very weirdly, for example, when she asked for the salmon, the waiter said he didn’t recommend it, but when the table next door asked what he’d recommend, he told them to order the salmon. So what’s up with that? Well, by a stroke of luck, Rebecca ended up sitting next to the same couple at a different establishment the next morning where she was able to get her answers and validation that it wasn’t just her who noticed the weird treatment.

@rebeccapousma

how i met michelin star critics in greece #hydra #greece #traveltips #michelinstar #grwm #travel #hydragreece

♬ original sound – REBA

I don’t believe in karma, but in this instance I’ll make an exception. What are the odds that the mysterious couple would turn out to be Michelin star reviewers? And, not only that, but they heard everything that went down between Rebecca and the waiter, (even one instance where he pretty much fat-shamed her by implying she was eating too much) and they wrote about it in their review.

It’s safe to say the restaurant probably lost out on its chance to earn that Michelin star. Despite treating the reviewers well the blatant classism wasn’t missed. According to Rebecca, the restaurant couldn’t have known it had reviewers in their midst, (that would defeat the point) it seems like the staff were just trying to make up for the fact that they made the couple wait almost half an hour before seating them. However, in doing so, they completely neglected other paying customers which ended up being their own undoing.

Could it have been an honest mistake?

Hospitality work can be incredibly stressful, some of the stuff staff have to put up with is ridiculous. According to Facilitate Magazine, it’s actually the most stressful occupation, so it’s easy for staff to make mistakes or offend customers without intending to.

Interestingly, it’s also apparently common in Europe for waiters to tell someone when they’re ordering a lot, mostly so food doesn’t go to waste, at least that’s what the comments were saying in response to Rebecca’s video. But the rest of the odd behavior, like refusing to give them blankets and taking away their meal to show it to the table next door seem less excusable.

Regardless, we can only hope that a valuable lesson has been learned by the restaurant and its staff. Hopefully they’ll treat all patrons equally in the future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘And the crowd went mild’: The Jojo Siwa cringe continues as she takes her embarrassment tour overseas
JoJo Siwa Mighty Hoopla TikTok
JoJo Siwa Mighty Hoopla TikTok
JoJo Siwa Mighty Hoopla TikTok
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘And the crowd went mild’: The Jojo Siwa cringe continues as she takes her embarrassment tour overseas
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Nicola Coughlan shared these BTS ‘Bridgerton’ photos and fans and celebs alike are freaking out
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Nicola Coughlan shared these BTS ‘Bridgerton’ photos and fans and celebs alike are freaking out
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘It must be preserved at all costs’: New building owners discover jaw-dropping ‘Star Wars’ bathroom in the middle of empty facility
TikTok Star Wars bathroom
TikTok Star Wars bathroom
TikTok Star Wars bathroom
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘It must be preserved at all costs’: New building owners discover jaw-dropping ‘Star Wars’ bathroom in the middle of empty facility
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
TikTok sisterhood elevator
TikTok sisterhood elevator
TikTok sisterhood elevator
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘And the crowd went mild’: The Jojo Siwa cringe continues as she takes her embarrassment tour overseas
JoJo Siwa Mighty Hoopla TikTok
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘And the crowd went mild’: The Jojo Siwa cringe continues as she takes her embarrassment tour overseas
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Nicola Coughlan shared these BTS ‘Bridgerton’ photos and fans and celebs alike are freaking out
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Nicola Coughlan shared these BTS ‘Bridgerton’ photos and fans and celebs alike are freaking out
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘It must be preserved at all costs’: New building owners discover jaw-dropping ‘Star Wars’ bathroom in the middle of empty facility
TikTok Star Wars bathroom
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘It must be preserved at all costs’: New building owners discover jaw-dropping ‘Star Wars’ bathroom in the middle of empty facility
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Read Article Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Kate Middleton and King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Kate Middleton’s third attempt to prove she is alive and well about to become a fresh headache for King Charles
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 9, 2024
Read Article ‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
TikTok sisterhood elevator
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is elite sisterhood behavior’: Man discovers sisters from different misters communicating through elevator notes
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 9, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.