‘That offer is a trap’: Protracted legal battle pits neighbors against one another

TikTok mom — BoyMom4Life77 — has had quite the unfortunate but very viral journey when it comes to living in her residential neighborhood. She has been posting her legal disputes with her neighbors for months, asking her followers for support and advice as she tries to navigate a complicated and absurd legal battle.

In short, her neighbors have taken issue with everything from her online complaints of their behavior, the positioning of her driveway, and utilizing their shared pond. Apparently, they’ve called the police on her upwards of thirty times for anything from trespassing to child neglect. She has yet to have a charge against her, only proving how unreasonable her neighbors are being.

In her latest installment, she shares that following multiple lawsuits on both ends, the neighbors asked that they come to an agreement. As it turns out, that agreement comes with a lengthy list of demands. That list asks that BoyMom4Life77 stop posting about them on social media, stop operating a motor vehicle near their home, and stop any contact with them. This is after the neighbors refused to turn their security cameras back toward their own property and stop calling the police on her. Understandably, BoyMom is flabbergasted at their requests and in disbelief at the time and energy her neighbors have to hold so much against her.

Commenters certainly share her feelings and are rooting for her sanity and peace of mind as she continues to deal with her neighbors. Some are even encouraging her to file a lawsuit and even add more demands to her side of the agreement. “Either they are out of money and can no longer pay their attorney or they know they are about to lose,” said one commenter, encouraging her to keep pushing for the lawsuit and win what is rightfully hers.

According to New Republic, BoyMom isn’t the only one that has been experiencing a rise in unfortunate neighbors. Media portrayals of bad neighbors and declining mental health are all contributing to the contention in the suburbs. On top of that, the pandemic has made everyone more sensitive to noise and the actions of our neighbors.

Unfortunately for BoyMom, her struggles seem to be far from over. In her latest update, she shared that her neighbors recently put up new “No Trespassing” signs. Regardless, she has a TikTok community behind her, ready to support her through whatever new lawsuits come her way.