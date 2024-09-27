Image Credit: Disney
TikTok Walmart sass
Screengrabs via @f3malepnd / TikTok
‘That sounded like it felt so good to say’: Walmart employee unleashes the sass on customers as she admits her favorite thing to do at closing time

Really missing those 24-hour Walmarts right about now.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 09:38 am

Do you remember the last time you were in a Walmart? No, of course you don’t, because you never shop at Walmart in the purest sense so much as you participate in “concept shopping,” wherein your fellow customers only really exist in your head, and your ability to comprehend time is reliant on the blessing of the store’s greeters.

It is imperative, then, that Walmart employees do everything they can to remind us of a world beyond the walls of this mart, and sometimes, that means dropping the corporate facade and not-so-subtly letting everyone know that they are no longer welcome here.

@f3malepnd

i be READY to go home, and these ppl be having full carts of groceries at 10:59 piss me off #walmartworkersbelike #walmart #hatethisjob

♬ original sound – young $

TikTok‘s @f3malepnd is our hero of the moment, having set up her camera for the very cathartic occasion of telling everybody to go the hell home. After dialing up the store’s loudspeakers, she sharply informs everybody that 11 pm (this particular location’s closing time) has struck, spelling out the word “closed” with the exact amount of impatience that anyone would have for such poor time management of one’s consumerist lifestyle.

Our hero is mighty pleased with herself after this stunt, shooting a knowing glance at an off-screen coworker after the fact. The kicker, however, is that this video cost her her job at the retail chain after the powers that be caught wind of it. She’s since gotten a much better job and so this whole ordeal was nothing but a blessing, but it does serve as an important reminder of watching what you post.

It’s easy to forget this since social media is so engrained in our society, but it’s precisely for this reason that we can take its impact on our professional lives for granted. Per a report from Business News Daily, the advent of social media has caused many employers to adopt “social media screenings” as part of their hiring process. Such screenings involve researching a candidate’s social media profiles to try and get a closer line on who they are as a person, and whether or not their behavior could pose a risk to the business’ image or even the well-being of current employees if hired.

As far as these things go, Walmart firing our hero for such a benign non-pleasantry is the exact sort of sanitized corporate nonsense that perpetuates Walmart’s reputation as a liminal space where you’re always the most intelligent person in the store at any given moment. If they deem her dangerous to the Walmart image, then it’s a wonder people get hired there at all.

