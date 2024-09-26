‘We can see exactly what you’re buying’: Despite contrary belief, Walmart employees have more control over self-checkouts than you think

Self-checkout was a dream come true for introverts and those with embarrassing shopping habits alike. No more shamefully hiding a family-sized pack of chocolate-covered pretzels beneath a mound of kale or feeling the judgmental gaze of a cashier as you purchase yet another industrial-sized pack of toilet paper or that questionable rash cream. Just scan, bag, and go, right?

It turns out we’ve been living a lie. These machines have been quietly broadcasting our choices to an audience we didn’t even know we had: Walmart employees.

Thanks to TikTok, Walmart’s shenanigans are getting exposed, from uncovering why their bagels seem immortal to exposing spoiled products with suspiciously edited expiration dates. Ethan (@ethan.steury), a Walmart employee, reveals in an 11-second clip what really happens at self-checkouts. With a mischievous zoom-in, he reveals that not only can employees see every item you scan, but they can also pause your transaction at will.

Naturally, TikTok users had a field day with this revelation. Some questioned the need for receipt checks at the door if employees could already see everything being scanned. Others joked about their failed attempts at being discreet with personal purchases. One user even admitted to pausing transactions as a Walmart employee, finding amusement in watching customers squirm: “I used to pause transactions then unpause them when they turned to look at me for help funniest thing ever when your bored.”

But in the end, what can we do? Boycott self-checkouts and go back to waiting in long lines? Start wearing disguises while we shop? It’s a bit unnerving to know that our shopping habits are being monitored, but is it really that surprising? Walmart is a massive corporation, and like any business, they have measures in place to prevent theft and ensure smooth operations. Theft and shrinkage rates are much higher with self-checkout compared to traditional checkout lanes. According to the Progressive Grocer, shrinkage rates from self-checkout range from 3.5% to 4% — up to four times higher than with traditional checkout lanes.

Retailers are starting to rethink and scale back their use of self-checkout due to these high theft and shrinkage rates. NACS notes Walmart removed self-checkout in some New Mexico stores, while ShopRite pulled the technology from a Delaware location following complaints. Plus, with the amount of crazy things that happen at Walmart (just check out the “People of Walmart” website), can we blame them for wanting to keep an eye on things? That being said, it does raise some questions about privacy and trust. Finding out that our transactions are being watched and potentially controlled feels like a violation of that unspoken agreement.

Not cool, Walmart. Not cool.

The growth of self-checkout is still rapid, with the total number of retailers offering it expected to double to over 24,000 by 2030. Convenience and speed are major drivers of self-checkout adoption, with 43% of consumers preferring it for grocery shopping, and over 50% of millennials and Gen Z. As the numbers show, many of us are willing to make that swap. Maybe we should check over our shoulders a bit more often while we swipe and bag.

