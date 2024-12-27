‘That was personal. She mad’: Elderly dog makes mischief her middle name when she drops a dookie in the most unlikely of places

Dogs are such precious creatures, known for their loyalty and unconditional love. However, their playful nature can sometimes lead them to do mischievous things, such as chewing on furniture or pieces of clothing or stealing food. Despite their occasional naughtiness, they always manage to bring laughter into our lives, even if it’s a painful kind of laughter.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user Devon James (@coach.staten) is a fur parent to an adorable 9-year-old dachshund with the nickname Queenie. He uploaded a video to share to the world a little surprise she left for him at an unexpected spot in his home. The video begins with the charming Queenie bundled under the bed cover as she stares innocently into her father’s eyes. “What a cute dog, right?” Devon asks before saying, “Wrong” and moving the camera to the kitchen where a dining table stands.

“This dog, moseyed her way into the kitchen, at 9 years old, climbed onto this chair, parkoured onto the table, and took a dump on the table,” Devon explained. There, on his kitchen table beside his mail, sat a pile of poop that Queenie had so thoughtfully left for her dad. Devon went back to where Queenie was, asking, “How did you even get up there? You’re old.” Queenie, of course, couldn’t be bothered and stayed in position, with her gentle demeanor making her look like a furry little angel. Who could get mad at the precious dog? Certainly not Queenie’s legions of new fans!

TikTok users took to the comments section to share comments about the funny video, with some jokingly accusing Devon of doing something that warranted a pile of poop on the surface where he eats, which certainly the last place you’d want it. “That was personal. She mad,” one wrote, while another commented, “What did you do? Because the last time I saw anything like this, our dachshund was FURIOUS.” “Typical dachshund grudge lol what did you do to make her mad?” another asked.

It seems many have seen this type of behavior with their own dachshunds, with one commenting, “It’s a dachshund thing. They don’t get mad they get even.” There were those who thought Queenie was trying to send Devon a message, with one suggesting it may have been, “Eat s**t literally.”

Others, meanwhile, stood up for Queenie, with one writing that she pooped on the table so that Devon wouldn’t step on it, adding, “how thoughtful.” Another wrote that Queenie was just letting her dad know that “she DOES in fact bring something to the table in your relationship.” Many offered their pro bono services as Queenie’s lawyer, too. “Innocent until proven guilty,” one commented, while another simply wrote, “ALLEGEDLY.” Another added, “that evidence is circumstantial at best.” And indeed it was. After all, Queenie wasn’t caught in the act, at least based on the TikTok video.

On the other hand, a couple of users expressed concern for Queenie, noting that vets had warned them this type of behavior could be a dog’s way of signaling that they aren’t feeling well. Even dogs that are trained to go potty outside may drop a deuce indoors for a few reasons including, stress, aging, or an underlying illness. Hopefully, that’s not the case for Queenie, who has the entire internet backing up her cheeky behavior. Keep pooping, queen!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy