‘That’s not weird at all’: Besties customize shirts for each other

Rather than paying a hefty sum for a matching t-shirt that’s sold in stores, consumers could opt for the DIY option and make custom designs themselves. Not only is it unique, but it could also save them some money. Not to mention, it’s also fun, to the point where these two besties shared a viral TikTok video in which they made custom shirts for each other.

In 2022, Lorena and her friend decided to make a custom matching shirt to signify their friendship. The design was simple: each of them would leave handprints on each other’s shirts using white paint, similar to what’s done in pre-school except with t-shirts. Seems innocent enough until you see how it’s done.

People were surprised by this custom design process. While it’s normal to see handprints on shirts, many thought they couldn’t pull this off due to how “awkward” it looked. At the same time, people questioned if the two women in the video were really besties or if there was something more to it. Regardless, this is probably something that not many would opt for if they want to make matching shirts with friends.

There has been a rise in mass customization and how consumers choose the creative approach when it comes to their fashion. Insider Intelligence reported that in 2018, 26 percent of U.S. consumers personalized a product, with clothing and footwear being the most popular. This trend has been highly popular with younger people, as 37 percent of this age demographic have partaken in custom designs.

This trend has continued to rise in 2020 as companies are willing to appeal to this new consumer trend. Forbes reported in 2020 that 83 percent of consumers “expect products to be personalized,” and 25 percent are willing to pay a premium. The New York Times also added that mobile apps, 3D printing, and network production play a role in enabling mass customization, with an expert describing this trend as “Goldilocks manufacturing.” An example of this is Uniqlo’s UTMe! service, where consumers can design their own t-shirts using licensed stickers and typography.

But if consumers really want to get their hands dirty, they can print their own designs through garment printing, using heat transfer sheets and iron to print their designs. They could also opt to use markers, patches, or in the case of the video, paint.

Creating custom products can be fun, especially when you do it with a friend or someone you know. Not only is it a great bonding experience, but you’re also creating something unique. However, there are ways to create something that symbolizes your friendship without making it weird. As long as it is consensual and there is no resentment afterward, you do you on how you create your own custom designs.