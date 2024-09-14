‘The COMMITMENT’: Little sister earns free rides for the summer when she fully commits to embarrassing herself at graduation

Once you get a car and a driver’s license and are able to go wherever you like whenever you like, it’s hard to imagine being without the freedom of movement that comes with it ever again. However, if you have a car, a driver’s license, and a younger sibling, you know you have probably also been recruited for an informal part-time job as a personal Uber driver.

However, as the older sibling with a car, you have also acquired a bargaining chip. You can choose to use it wisely, perhaps to lessen the tedious chores you have to do at home, or, if you are TikTok user @ellianna_krep, you utilize the opportunity to see your little sister embarrass herself in front of a large crowd for your own amusement.

To her credit, the little sister took on the challenge like a true champ and, unbeknownst to her at the time, attained online virality in the process, with the short video having crossed over 3 million views at the time of writing.

No more biking all summer

Everyone knows, especially if you have a sibling yourself, how impish brothers and sisters can be towards each other, if not disproportionately mean sometimes. Among siblings, when one has the upper hand, they are often unafraid to use it.

Elianna decided her bargaining chip could be put to good use during her younger sister’s 8th-grade graduation ceremony. She dared her sister to fall in front of everyone watching. While many of us would have dreaded having such a thing happen to us, Elianna’s offer was too tempting to refuse: Free, unlimited rides all summer if the challenge is fulfilled.

The younger sister must have reasonably thought: What’s a few seconds of embarrassment versus the ability to go wherever she wishes during the summer months? Which is a sound, logical reasoning. With her eye on the prize, she committed to accomplishing her older sister’s dare to an impressive degree.

Of course, in quintessential older sibling fashion, Elianna had to record her sister’s fall for posterity, later sharing it on her TikTok account as her first and only video. But she likely did not anticipate the extent of her sibling’s commitment to being driven around all summer. If she was going to fall in front of all those people, she was not going to do it on the stage like a normie, nope. Instead, the little sister went for an epic, memorable tumble down the steps that had people in the crowd audibly gasping.

Did we just see the major study that states firstborns are “smarter, more capable” get dismantled by a dedicated tumble down the stairs that allowed this soon-to-be 9th grader to secure free rides for the whole summer?

Netizens unanimously agree that she deserves her promised free rides without question.

“Girl u better have ur car startedddd whenever she’s ready,” wrote one.

“That girl went full force down the stairs!!!! you better extend it to two summers,” commented another.

The brave and dedicated younger sister more than earned her right to have Elianna at her beck and call, car keys ready to take her wherever she pleases. We hope that the elder sibling was true to her word and delivered on her promise.

