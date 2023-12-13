The Empire State Building’s most ridiculous TikToks, ranked

Ever since Wendy’s started getting sassy on Twitter, brands have used social media to become absolutely unhinged, in the hopes of getting more attention for their company. Look no further than the iconic skyscraper in NYC, the Empire State Building.

One of the most famous buildings in the Big Apple, the Empire State Building already has a reputation for being a hot spot for tourists thanks to its history of being the tallest building in NYC. But if their TikTok account is any indication, they’re trying to rebrand themselves to a younger generation of tourists as well. Just look at the number of times they reference Taylor Swift and Percy Jackson on their account and you’ll get it.

Sometimes though, their videos get a bit too unhinged. Surprisingly, there are crazier things they’ve posted beyond just having Jared Leto climb up the side of the building, though that’s definitely up there. These TikToks win the most ridiculous context from the Empire State Building by a longshot.

7. Anytime they get random celebrities to dance

You can always tell what celebrities were comfortable with this and which were fighting their fear of heights. Bill Nye was clearly into it though, even if we’re a bit confused as to why they forced the poor man to start dancing.

6. All their videos filmed on the 102nd floor

While the guides for the Empire State Building look extremely comfortable on the top of the world, we’re definitely not. Don’t watch any of these videos unless you want your anxiety to spike anytime they look like they’re swinging the phone over the edge of the building.

5. Whatever this true crime parody is

The Empire State Building guides in their tan vests? Adorable. We love that as a mascot for the building. A literal costume of the Empire State Building? A lot less cute. Especially when you throw a high-contrast black-and-white filter and start acting like this is some kind of documentary you’d see on Oxygen.

4. Taking over the New York Stock Exchange

We already know the Stock Market is a bunch of made-up nonsense, as we saw with the whole Gamestop/AMC stock debacle. So honestly this isn’t actually that ridiculous considering the Stock Market as a whole is ridiculous. But for the finance bros that are annoyed by this, we’ll include it anyway.

3. Dancing with Ronald McDonald

We already mentioned dancing with a variety of celebrities, but Ronald McDonald deserves to be in his own special category just because he’s a clown, and clowns are awful.

2. Beefing with other buildings

Every other building in NYC is inferior to the Empire State Building if you go by their TikTok. We’re not sure what all the other skyscrapers did to make them feel this way, but we’re hoping they don’t end up on WorldStarHipHop. How does the Empire State Building feel about international buildings though? Funny you should ask.

1. A love triangle between Big Ben and the Eiffel Tower

It’s one thing personifying your company/location for the sake of social media, but manufacturing a fake relationship/breakup with a different county’s iconic monument? That’s next-level crazy. This entire debacle went on for a few months with multiple parts, but at least they posted a recap to try and get everyone up to speed on the drama.