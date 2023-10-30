The 10 best Oxygen true crime documentaries of all time

From the authority on true crime, here are the best deep dive docs on the most notorious criminals and cases of our time.

Oxygen true crime documentaries are known for their in-depth coverage of some of the most notorious, heinous, and downright scandalous crimes and cases of our time.

The Oxygen network initially started in 2000 as a cable network, but has quickly become its own empire, most specifically in true crime. It is a creation of NBC and can be found on its own app, all networks affiliated with NBC, and its streaming service – Peacock. It is famous for its true crime series such as Snapped and Killer Couples, and of course its in-depth true crime documentaries. It isn’t afraid to go there, taking a hard look at some of the most notorious cases, crimes, and killers of our time.

So it was a tough call, but we have managed to compile 10 of their all-time best documentaries, all in-depth pieces that cover some of the most headline-grabbing cases. So grab a pen and paper and start taking notes, because these Oxygen documentaries are about to show you how true crime is done.

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power.

Alex Murdaugh is a name now synonymous with murder. In fact, the entire Murdaugh clan went from a legacy of law and order to one of criminal intent. The Murdaughs were a prominent legal family in their small town of Hampton, South Carolina, but their dynasty was discovered to be built on deceit. When all was said and done, there would be five suspicious deaths all associated with the Murdaugh family.

Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power. follows the family — especially the patriarch, Alex Murdaugh — as all of their deep, dark secrets are revealed. From fraud to murder, it seems no one’s hands are clean in this family, so be sure to check out all the scandalous details in this Oxygen deep-dive documentary.

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story

We think we know evil when we see it, but when it is dressed in a lab coat with all the necessary credentials, we may not recognize the danger. Dr. Christopher Duntsch — aka Dr. Death — was an example of the evil we may not see but is all too real.

Dr. Death was responsible for a shocking number of botched surgeries, maimings, injuries, and even deaths under his watch, and his knife. It took years for this madman to be caught, and he left a legacy of death and despair in his wake. The documentary Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story takes a look at how this notorious killer could stay under the radar for so long, and how he was eventually brought to justice.

The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers

Crystal Rogers was a Kentucky mother of five when she mysteriously disappeared from her home on July 4, 2015. Her boyfriend at the time — Brooks Houks — claimed she simply vanished sometime during the night. Although his story seemed suspicious, the investigation around his involvement stalled, and Rogers remained missing.

Now, almost a decade later, new evidence presented in a documentary caused a resurgence of interest in the case, and it seems as though Rogers and her family might finally see some justice. Oxygen takes a look at all the missing pieces and dropped balls around this investigation and case, and explores how the family of Crystal Rogers might finally get the answers they seek.

Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies

Sherri Papini appeared to be the perfect wife and mother. She had a lovely home in California, a doting husband, and two children, and her life seemed picture-perfect. When she suddenly disappeared one November day in 2016 only three weeks before Thanksgiving, her family and the community were understandably alarmed.

Miraculously, a few weeks later she was found, and she told an unbelievable (literally) story of being kidnapped and held hostage by two women. Yet when the DNA on Papini’s clothing turned out to be male, her entire story began to unravel. It turned out that the perfect mom had built her perfect life on lies. See how this California housewife became a federal criminal in this shocking documentary.

The Case of Caylee Anthony

When three-year-old Caylee Anthony was finally reported missing in July 2008 — almost an entire month after she supposedly disappeared — many wondered: Why had her mother waited so long to report her missing? It was just one of the many unanswered questions that would lead to young mom Casey Anthony becoming one of the most hated people in America, and leave Caylee as America’s lost daughter.

Oxygen takes another look at one of the most notorious cases in history and the details behind its unbelievable trial. While many felt the trial outcome left more unresolved questions and very few answers, Oxygen digs deep to try to uncover some of the lost truths behind the case of Caylee Anthony.

The Forgotten West Memphis Three

It was one of the most heartbreaking crimes – the loss of three young boys that rocked a small Arkansas town. Yet the aftermath of their murders would cause a scandal so great, that even high-profile celebrities and politicians would get involved. The story would be turned into a Hollywood movie in 2013 titled Devil’s Knot starring Reese Witherspoon. It told the tale of eight and nine-year-old Chris Byers, Michael Moore, and Steve Branch, three young boys who were found murdered just hours after last being seen riding off on their bikes.

Accusations in the small town flew around about who could be involved and finally, the blame landed on three teenagers Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley Jr., and Jason Baldwin. The teenagers were accused of devil worshipping, practicing satanism, and the murder of the boys. Yet with no real evidence, many felt the town had not found the true killers, and the celebrity involvement began. When all was said and done, three teenage boys would spend years of their lives in prison, and the murder of the young boys would still remain a mystery. The Oxygen true crime doc catches us up on the details of the case and what happened after all the celebrities and status faded and the dust settled.

The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway

The Natalee Holloway disappearance became a cautionary tale for young women the world over. When recent high school graduate Natalee Holloway went missing on her class trip to Aruba, although friends and family were worried, they weren’t initially panicked. “Kids wander off here all the time,” they were told. Even the last person to see Natalee on the night of her disappearance, Dutch native Joran Van Der Sloot, did not seem concerned over her missing status.

Yet the search for the truth behind Holloway’s disappearance would span several decades, countries, and even continents. Natalee’s mother, Beth Holloway, would become an internationally-known media figure and the last person to see her missing — Joran Van Der Sloot — an internationally recognized criminal. The Oxygen documentary takes you through the entire case, step by step, and goes behind the scenes with interviews, security footage, and everything the newspapers didn’t tell us.

Murders At The Boarding House

A woman, a boardinghouse, and nine dead bodies. Dorothea Puente has been called the “Landlord from Hell” and “Death House Landlady,” and in this true crime doc, Oxygen explores why. When missing person reports in 1980’s Sacramento, California began to filter in they all seemed to lead to the same place, Dorothea Puente’s boarding house.

When all was said and done, it was revealed Puente had to account for nine dead bodies (many of which were buried in her back yard), and thousands of dollars of cashed social security checks. The documentary takes a look at how one seemingly sweet older woman could be the cause of so much death and destruction.

Murder and Justice: The Case of Martha Moxley

Martha Moxley was an all-American teenage girl when she was found murdered in 1975. Her death was horrific, and the posh town of Belle Haven, in Greenwich, Connecticut was shocked. Moxley was last seen alive at the home across the street from where she lived, which belonged to the Skakel family – cousins of the Kennedys. While their involvement seemed apparent the case stalled – due to their political affiliations, many felt. Then in 2000, Michael Skakel was convicted of the crime.

After spending a decade in prison his charge was vacated and he was released. The Oxygen documentary questions whether justice was truly done for Martha Moxley. Was Skakel guilty, and if so, why was he released? The case leaves many questions unanswered, and the documentary tries to sort through all the drama and intrigue layer by layer.

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks

What goes on in the mind of a deranged serial killer? It is a question that rarely has an answer – until now. Jeffery Dahmer is known as one of the most notorious serial killers the world over. For over a decade, Dahmer used his Milwaukee neighborhood as a hunting ground. He would lure victims back to his home where he would kill them and often eat them. He was a cannibalistic killer who kept his victims’ bodies in his own home.

All told, he was responsible for the death of 17 young men. In taped interviews with the sadistic serial killer himself, Dahmer reveals methods, motives, and the true madness that led to his crimes.

Oxygen is not afraid to dig deep to reveal all the shocking details of crimes and the criminals who perpetrate them. These documentaries take an in-depth look at some of the most notorious cases and trials of our times. To get the true story behind the headlines, look no further than these 10 Oxygen true crime documentaries.