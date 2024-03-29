‘The fact that he put this in writing is WILD’: College professor emails student to chastise her for outfit that ‘encourages fantasy’

It seems to have been proven once again that there is simply nowhere women can go to escape some sort of shaming or sexualization.

Recommended Videos

College student @Aaaabbbbyyyyyyyyy on TikTok relayed a story about how her classroom attire inexplicably made it into notes about a presentation that she made in class. Her professor made sure to let her know that the outfit she chose for her presentation could be distracting for some members of her audience and that it “encourages fantasy” for her classmates.

She noted in her video that she sent the comments she received to her classmates, and one even said that they had received something similar. The rest of the class was understandably distraught right alongside her — except for a couple of people who said they needed “context” to see whether the prof’s comments were “that bad.”

She was also sure to note that the professor was a 75-year-old man, a fact that commenters seemed to have predicted well before they watched up to that point in her story. To give the full context of the situation, Abby showed her audience her outfit for her presentation which consisted of black tights, a not particularly short black skirt, and an oversized cardigan.

@aaaabbbbyyyyyyyyy Replying to @Shelby~~ thats the only update i have for now, so we’ll see what happens 🙃 ♬ original sound – 🥸

People heavily encouraged her to reach out to the Dean’s office and the Title IX office to bring the issue to their attention. She followed up to share that she had reported the incident to the head of the department just moments after receiving the email. Unfortunately, she had some previous negative experiences with her university’s Title IX office, and doesn’t have a lot of confidence that they will be able to help her.

She and her audience hope at the very least she’s able to complete her work for the class without returning to the classroom and seeing her professor.

@aaaabbbbyyyyyyyyy Replying to @user4912284404830 so i think she’s gonna follow up w the department chair as well. So far, it seems like at least the department chair and (kind of surprisingly) title ix is taking it seriously #harassment #miniskirtoutfit #universityofmemphis ♬ original sound – 🥸 Abby reached out to the other girl in her class who had received questionable comments, and told her that she’d seen the professor staring at another girl in the class who hadn’t even been back after the incident. Abby encouraged her and the other girl to reach out the the head of the department, in hopes that a larger group of students would make more waves for something to be done with Title IX.

Needless to say, Abby and her commenters are certainly rooting for the professor to get some sort of punishment for this, especially since it doesn’t seem to be his first foray into inappropriate behavior, and he’s left such an obvious paper trail of evidence.

She’s continued to update her story as she follows through on the process of taking action, and her commenters are full of support, advice, and words of encouragement.