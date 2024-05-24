‘I thought I was sure of myself until the moment I saw you’: This TikTok love triangle is half-‘Bridgerton’ half-‘You’ and we’re all obsessed

While you’re all tuning in to watch the drama unfold in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, over on TikTok a love story more riveting than anything the writers of that show could come up with is unfolding right before our eyes.

Recommended Videos

It’s a love story that’s been months in the making with the best parts of Bridgerton and a splash of the Netflix thriller series, You, thrown in for good measure. Now it seems like it’s all coming to a head at long last as two content creators on TikTok compete for the hand of one fair lady. There’s drama, betrayal and romance, basically everything that makes a great TV show, but this isn’t fiction, it’s all real.

The cast

Maybe you’ve heard of Ayamé, maybe you haven’t, she’s an influencer with just under 4 million followers on TikTok. She’s known to many as the woman who reacts to the hydraulic press videos with those videos getting tens of millions of views each. Anyways she’s got quite the following, even before this whole saga.

We have Ayamé’s first suitor, Yuval, who has around 3 million followers on TikTok. His content is investigative, you may have seen the video where he tracks down where a person got their food from after they tried to gatekeep it from people online. His videos are pretty interesting, and honestly, watching him sift through images for little clues to figure it all out is like watching a real life Sherlock at work.

Now, the third suitor entered the fold more recently, but he’s already winning over Ayamé. Oliver Mills is a creator from New Zealand with just over a million followers. His content is incredibly wholesome, focusing on spreading positivity — you may have seen the video of Taylor Swift giving him the 22 hat at the Eras tour.

So that wraps up the players, now we need to get into the story itself. So strap yourselves in and get ready to hear perhaps the greatest love story of the 21st century.

How it started

So things first kicked off in December 2023 when Ayamé posted a video of herself in a hotel. Starting the video with a rhetorical “Guess where I am,” most people didn’t really take that part literally. However, Yuval clearly didn’t get the rhetorical nature of the question, and so he decided he would actually guess. …Actually, he didn’t guess, he analyzed the video frame by frame to figure not only what hotel Ayamé was staying in, but also the exact room. This is where the story has elements of Netflix’s You, as Yuval gives slight Joe Goldberg vibes (but less murder-y) – honestly, the ease with which Yuval is able to find out where she’s staying is pretty insane.

Ayamé would continue to post her hotel videos, but would intentionally make them more challenging for Yuval, although he would find her every time. She would also start addressing him directly, daring him to find her and calling him “darling.” despite living on different continents, it definitely seemed like the pair were flirting through TikTok videos. Yuval continued to show off; in one video, he went the extra mile and not only found where Ayamé was, but also listed every drink she drank at a friends party the night before and where the drinks were bought.

@yuvaltheterrible @Ayamé just wanted to know what drinks you like ♬ original sound – Yuval

At this point, the people who were following along were begging for the pair to meet up in person, as it would be the ultimate end to the story. Yuval promised he would, on the condition that the GoFundMe his friend had set up to help their Palestinian family members escape the war-torn country reached its goal. Ayamé also encouraged viewers to donate to a GoFundMe she set up to help a family in Gaza. Of course, before they could meet in person, a challenger for Ayamé’s heart would turn this blossoming love story into a love triangle.

The second suitor

This month, Oliver Mills made the trip to London to take part in a brand shoot along with Ayamé. The videos posted to her account definitely suggest that there is some sort of romantic tension between the two. I mean, just watch this video and tell me there isn’t something between these two.

Yuval makes a video addressing the Oliver situation using lyrics from the Kendrick diss track “Euphoria.” Of course, Oliver responds in his own video taunting Yuval by saying that he’s got something he doesn’t: time spent with Ayamé, “I know what it’s like to look that woman in the eyes, to be completely leveled by a glance.”

Once more, Yuval responds, this time saying that he’s tracked down Oliver’s address (which he obviously doesn’t reveal) and that he’s sent him a gift, telling him and the audience that it should arrive probably a few hours after Mills sees the video. Well, the gift arrived, and it turns out he sent a bunch of roses and an elegantly written note.

Right now that’s as far as the story goes, as painful as it is to leave it here, we’re going to have to wait until the next past in this riveting saga. Who will Ayamé choose? Will Yuval fly to London? Imagine if after all this Yuval and Oliver end up together — now that would be a twist ending.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more