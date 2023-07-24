The Gentleminions make a fabulous return to theatres thanks to ‘Barbie’

Everyone seems to be dressed up in pink during Barbie screenings, and it’s not just the girls. Even the boys, especially those who missed out on 2022’s viral Gentleminions trend, suited up as they too watched the summer blockbuster.

Brazilian TikToker, Jeipy, released a video where he and his friends strutted through their local mall in matching pink suits. The clip was somewhat reminiscent of the 2022 trend, but with a splash of pink. Unlike last year when these people were unwelcome or kicked out of theaters, though, this group was welcomed by the public, with some wanting to take photos with them. In exchange, it seemed like these gentlemen were well-behaved, and only clapped when the movie ended.

To recap, Gentleminions was a meme where people wore suits to watch Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru. The trend went viral to the point where not only did it earn over $939 million worldwide, the movie itself claimed it was “the dress code” on Twitter. The reason why people were not happy was due to disruptive behaviors caused by moviegoers. This led to angry staff members, a ban on suits and formal attire, and theaters pulling screenings.

There’s nothing wrong with dressing up for a movie, especially for something as big as Barbie. Thanks to photos of Greta Gerwig wearing pink on set and a pink carpet premiere, it indicated that going glam is welcomed for those who want to.

Barbie seems to be following the same trajectory as Minions: The Rise of Gru, too, as it earned around $155 million during its domestic opening. So, perhaps having a dress code could help a film find success, as long as people are well-behaved, show proper movie etiquette, and do not cause problems for moviegoers and staff.

It’s still not too late to dress up in pink, as Barbie is now showing in theaters.