Image Credit: Disney
Pennywise sings Billie Eilish’s "Birds of a Feather."
Image source: twistedpennywise/TikTok
Social Media
News

‘The internet is so unserious I love it:’ Seeing Pennywise sing to Billie Eilish has unlocked a new level of weird

It is here to heal your horror trauma (maybe).
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 08:11 am

Bad news often dominates the day, so it’s always welcome when we come across something lighthearted. This TikTok video is equal parts hilarious and weird, and it’s just what a Monday calls for! Please feast your eyes on Pennywise (you know, the creepy clown from It), straightening his orange locks and singing along to Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather.”

The short clip was posted on TikTok by the account twistedpennywise. In it, Pennywise shows off their choreography to Eilish’s hit song. The entire clip is only 15 seconds, but it’s been getting a lot of attention from fans, who have also been eager to share their thoughts. “The internet is so unserious I love it,” a comment reads. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “I’m so happy you did this trend.”

Other reactions to the post include “my nightmares when we fall asleep with AirPods,” “didn’t have to serve like that,” “It’s so niche I love this,” and “do you do weddings.”

Is this the healing video you needed to see after watching It?

@twistedpennywise

We all use straighteners down here 🎈@Nancy 🥰 @BILLIE EILISH birdsofafeather straightener straighthair billieeilish tiktokhalloween spooky spookyseason

♬ Birds of a feather – 𝖒𝖊𝖌𝖆 𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖌

Fans have also suggested that the ending of the 1990 horror film It (based on Stephen King’s 1986 horror of the same name) needed something lighthearted like this to prevent a lifetime of trauma involving clowns. “See had they played something like this at the end of IT I wouldn’t of been so traumatised my whole childhood,” a fan wrote. TikToker twistedpennywise responded to this comment, writing, “Welcome to IT TiKTok.”

What you can find on TikTok is remarkable, and if you enjoy seeing Pennywise in less horrifying situations, this account is exactly what you have been looking for! The TikTok account twistedpennywise has 18 million followers thanks to its Pennywise paradoxes, and the most viewed post includes one of Pennywise dancing with slasher character Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise (that creepy hockey mask is enough to give shivers down the spine).

@twistedpennywise

Spooky season is upon us 🎈DC: @Niana Guerrero #ciara #spookyseason #tiktokhalloween

♬ original sound – Niana Guerrero – Niana Guerrero

There are few things better than discovering a horror-inspired parody ahead of the spooky season, and again, this video has been flooded with comments. Reactions include, “my favorite time of year is when all of yall pop up on my fyp,” “omg please do the Deadpool dance,” and “where have you been!!!? welcome back….my fav time of year!!!!”

Even people who are freaked out can’t look away. “I’m afraid but THAT’S COOL!” a fan wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “clowns freak me out but yall ate.” Yep, we are here for it!

Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.