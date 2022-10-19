Incels are one of society’s many big problems that just refuse to disappear. These people are so hung up against women that they spit out misogynistic takes and claim they’re entitled to sex incessantly. But, as society struggles to deal with this modern social epidemic, one Twitch streamer named Clara Sorrenti, also known as Keffals, shared a suggestion that caught the internet in a stir.

Keffals, who is trans, suggested on Twitter that the world would be filled with fewer incels if “they were less transphobic.” The post implied that these people should consider having sex with trans people because there are “trans women out there eager to ride some dick.”

There would be less incels if people were less transphobic. There’s a lot of straight trans women out there eager to ride some dick and you are all just sleeping on that — Keffals (@keffals) October 18, 2022

Some have argued that incels “are not gay” and that’s why they don’t want to sleep with transgender women. However, Keffals rebutted that argument by saying “not having sex with women is gay.” Hard to argue with that one.

Not having sex with women is gay — Keffals (@keffals) October 18, 2022

Despite the post trying to compliment trans women, people assumed Keffals was suggesting that trans people should be sexualized and objectified, rather than seen as human beings. To add more salt to the wound, the post implied that trans women should sleep with people known for being violent and misogynistic.

This is obviously not great rhetoric considering trans women are also vulnerable to violent attacks by transphobes, and in some cases, the government.

keffals try to compliment a minority without objectifying/sexualizing them challenege (impossible) https://t.co/84gq8pNhi4 pic.twitter.com/RxB46PAJGS — toadette gaming (@GamingToadette) October 18, 2022

Why the hell are you advocating for the sexual exploitation of trans women?

Incels aren't incels bc they don't have sex, they're incels bc they think they're entitled to sex

This is like trying to stop a murderer by giving him a gun and telling him to shoot your neighbor https://t.co/kMrXKduArv — Jade 🏳️‍⚧️☭ (@celestial157) October 18, 2022

how many more times are we going to rehash the "dont be transphobic when you can use us as sex objects" instead lol https://t.co/y9EMqHtBdP — luna (@scrunklyluna) October 18, 2022

because trans women are never the sex workers that these guys end up murdering or anything like that https://t.co/9W2FTIXXeD — forbidden fruit bat 🦇🔻 (@tranzvampire) October 18, 2022

"Trans people are playthings to relieve your sexual frustration no matter how despicably misogynistic and unlikeable you are" Wow thanks keffals, very cool and not transphobic — Dunning-Kruger? I hardly know -er (@abhorrentethics) October 18, 2022

Overall, whether it’s a joke or a serious take on a social issue, people aren’t happy. Not because they’re transphobic, but because of the idea that trans people, especially trans women, should sleep with “dangerous” men. Not a good look, especially if you’re trying to advocate for trans rights.