A Wholesome Debate Has Twitterati Picking Their Ideal Celebrity Guests

From the Queen of Country to the Golden Girl of Hollywood, if you only had three choices, which celebrities would you wine and dine with?

After all the relentless negativity and strife that the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. and economic inflation has caused, we deserve some wholesomeness amidst the devastation. Goodable, a network news outlet, appears to have silently picked up the initiative as it took to Twitter to ask its followers to pick only three from a rooster of 16 celebrity guests as their dinner guests.

Ranging from options such as the late Betty White to Kermit the Frog, Goodable has compiled an extremely tempting list of celebrities that make choosing just three an impossible task. Every time you spot a celebrity, another one catches your eye, and suddenly, three choices simply aren’t enough.

You can have dinner with three of the most Goodable people on this list.



Who do you choose? pic.twitter.com/F1ys5DpaPs — Goodable (@Goodable) May 1, 2022

As expected, Twitter users have come prepared to pick the best celebrities to wine and dine with.

Robin Williams, Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves. — Pepper 🇨🇦 (@PepperMiss) May 1, 2022

Betty White, Mr. Rogers, Robin Williams — Hazel DeCat 🩸🦷 (@DecatHazel) May 1, 2022

So far, Robin Williams and Betty White, two gems that the world lost in 2014 and 2021 respectively, are the clear winners. Another top pick is none other than the queen of country music herself, Dolly Parton. The 76-year-old American Sweetheart is still beguiling us even years after her musical career took off, so it’s not surprising that she is a hot favorite amongst all the 16 celebrities.

Dolly Parton, Robin Williams & Betty White — 🌻 Michelle (@vanonnax4) May 1, 2022

Betty White, Dolly Parton and Robin Williams. — Not one of "those" Karens (@karen_finch13) May 1, 2022

Those who passed.



Robin Williams, Betty White and Fred Rogers.



And, I'd hand them a phone so they can call their loved ones and just enjoy my food with a grin. — Malignant Media (@Malignant_Media) May 1, 2022

While Williams, White, and Parton were the reigning choices, Ryan Reynolds and Keanu Reeves also quite frequently. While the renowned and beloved Ryan Reynolds brought the iconic Marvel character Deadpool to life and has attained legendary status with his impeccable sense of humour, The Matrix‘s Keanu Reeves is a household name and has been voted one of the sexiest men alive. Clearly, the voters have been swayed by charm and good looks.

Robin Williams, Ryan Reynolds, Keanu Reeves. This was harder then I thought it was going to be. Too many good choices! — LM Neumann (@hip934) May 1, 2022

Betty White, Keanu Reeves and Ryan Reynolds. — 𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕖𝕕 (@merry_ghouled) May 1, 2022

While other were busy picking celebs they are desperate to meet, one follower, in particular, gave quite a strategic response, thinking more logically about their choices.

Of those people? Okay, if it must be: Kermit and Big Bird, because they don't eat, leaving more to me. And Benedict C., because he would probably chatter on in an interesting way, leaving me to eat in peace, nodding occasionally. — Flora Posteschild (@FPosteschild) May 1, 2022

It remains to be seen whether celebs like Angelina Jolie, Patrick Stewart, Taylor Swift, etc., manage to get some posts taking their names or if Reynolds, Reeves, White, Williams, and Parton will continue leading this particular discussion.