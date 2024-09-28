‘The loincloth of luxury’: American Airlines passenger gets a glimpse at first class debauchery when piece of clothing is used as a curtain divider

First class is the promised land of air travel, where you can stretch out and indulge in the lap of luxury. No more jostling with the hoi polloi in economy, where you’re lucky if you don’t end up worrying about a karen’s bare feet invading your personal space, mysterious fluids leaking from the seat in front of you, or a stain on your armrest that’s either drool or…(you don’t want to know).

This doesn’t mean it’s all smooth sailing in first class either. When you’re trapped in a metal tube hurtling through the sky, there’s only so much luxury can do, as one intrepid TikTok user (@average_principal) recently discovered.

In her viral video, our explorer takes us on a tour of the “great unknown,” revealing the truth about the excessive opulence of modern air travel. And by opulence, I mean a raggedy piece of cloth that wouldn’t even pass muster as a shower curtain in a cheap motel.

What’s that fluttering in the breeze? Is it a bird? A plane? Donald Trump’s miniskirt? No, silly, Trump wouldn’t be caught dead in anything less than an XXL. It’s the world’s flimsiest excuse for a class divider!

That’s right, the barrier between the elite and the economy on an American Airlines flight was nothing more than a scrap of fabric masquerading as a curtain. As the camera pans beyond the “miniskirt of mystery,” we’re treated to a tantalizing glimpse of the supposedly exclusive domain that lies beyond. Except, hold up… there’s not really much to see. A few rows of identical seats, an old man lost in the thrilling world of in-flight entertainment on his phone.

The comments section, of course, was filled with equally amused and exasperated viewers. “One can only imagine,” one user quipped. Another lamented, “So close and yet thousands of dollars away,” a sentiment I’m sure many of us can relate to. Another likened it to a “horse blinder.” The most astute observation came from a user who pointed out that the divider is more of a symbolic gesture. According to the user, it’s not really about privacy or size; it’s about maintaining the status quo.

Historically, cabin dividers became more prevalent after World War II, when airlines started introducing economy-class seats. The curtains served as a physical and psychological barrier, separating the elite from the masses. However, studies have shown that these dividers can actually increase feelings of inferiority, tension, and “air rage” incidents, as they serve as a constant reminder of the disparity between classes.

According to Pegasus Airlines, air rage is a behavioral disorder that involves passengers acting excessively nervous, irrational, and losing control during a flight. According to Harvard Business School, airplanes with a separate first-class cabin had a 3.84 times higher rate of air rage incidents compared to planes with a more uniform seating arrangement.

The heightened sense of inequality and the visible reminder of the disparity between travel classes is clearly emphasized by the curtain dividers. It is, therefore, plausible that airlines might opt for smaller, less conspicuous cabin dividers to minimize the psychological impact of the class divide. By reducing the size and prominence of these dividers, airlines may aim to create a more subtle separation, ultimately contributing to a more pleasant flying experience for all.

