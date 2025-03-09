‘There is something to this’: Bride holds back tears as a butterfly lands on her shoulder during her wedding

Dads are weird. They’ll groan when you ask for help but secretly love being needed. It’s a funny thing about them. They act tough, like they’ve got all the answers. The truth is, they’re probably just winging it, hoping they don’t mess it up too badly.

Recommended Videos

But every now and then, despite all the awkwardness and clumsy efforts, dads get it right. They become the superheroes we believed they were when we were five. And for one bride, her superhero dad — though no longer physically here — managed to show up at her wedding in the most unexpected way.

Recently, a deeply touching video surfaced on X, where a bride at the altar experienced a moment that made her heart catch and her eyes blur with tears. In the 26-second clip, as she stood holding her bouquet, a butterfly appeared seemingly from nowhere and gently landed upon her shoulder. To her, this was her dad, keeping his promise to be there on her big day.

The bride's father died years ago.

He had promised to come to her wedding,

and his presence was in the form of a butterfly … pic.twitter.com/CBjWO7sCJl — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 7, 2025

Soon many began sharing their own experiences of feeling their loved ones’ presence in unexpected ways. One person talked about how, after their mother’s passing, they’d often see animals or birds at “odd times.”

After my mother's passing, I was occasionally visited by animals, birds, or insects at odd times, briefly making me wonder if she was with me in some way.🥹 — dwulf🦀69🐂⭕️ (@kuhn_on_kash) March 8, 2025

Another shared how, after their father’s funeral, a butterfly appeared near the grave, and they just knew it was him.

My father did the same thing the day I buried him. I went back to make sure the hole was filled. He was there, as a butterfly. There is something to this. You just know. — Hoff 🛎️ (@kevinhoff) March 7, 2025

Butterflies have long been associated with transformation and even messages from beyond. Ancient Greeks saw butterflies as symbols of the soul; in fact, the Greek word “psyche” literally means both soul and butterfly. Native American cultures often believed butterflies carried messages from ancestors. In Mexican tradition, for instance, monarch butterflies are believed to carry the spirits of ancestors during Día de Muertos. Even in Christianity, they’re linked to resurrection and eternal life.

However, in respect to the scientific side of things, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation here: The butterfly was doing butterfly stuff. Skeptics might (rightfully) point to confirmation bias — the human tendency to interpret random events as personally meaningful. Indeed, grief has a way of making you look for signs, for meaning. It’s part of how we cope. For some, it’s a butterfly. For others, it might be a song on the radio or a sudden breeze. It’s not about proving whether these things are “real” or not — it’s about the comfort they bring.

So, if that butterfly made her feel like her dad was there with her, then why would anyone try to take that away? Then perhaps that butterfly did more than just flutter randomly. Perhaps, for one moment, it brought back a father’s love and reminded us all that sometimes, life’s magic lies exactly where we choose to find it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy