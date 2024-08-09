‘They literally look like they were sacrificed’: Woman tours Airbnb with a dual forest/furry theme and nothing can prepare you for the reveal

There are some eccentric interior designs out there, and then there is whatever this Airbnb is going for. If you’re into an animalistic vibe or looking to reconnect with nature, this might be the place for you, but unfortunately, it’s not for Caitie.

Recommended Videos

The TikTok user had just arrived at her new home, looking to spend some quality time with family during vacation, when she was met with a surprise — and not the pleasant kind. The more she explored the place, the more Caitie’s incredulousness grew, and she couldn’t wait to share the story online. As it turned out, the Airbnb she was supposed to spend her vacation in had an unconventional theme, with huge images of dogs plastered on shower curtains and walls, vines covering the ceilings, and Christmas trees set up in the middle of summer. Oh, and how could we forget the 14 identical statues of dogs placed outside facing the house?

Even for the biggest of dog lovers, this is excessive, but it wouldn’t have been so bad if it weren’t for the human-sized furry dolls that seem to watch you wherever you go. That’s weird enough by itself, but now imagine waking up at night and being face to face with a furry right above you. Just the thought is chilling. Alas, it’s what Caitie had to deal with, and there were several animals strapped to the bedroom ceilings. It’s what she gets for letting her mother book an Airbnb without consulting anyone else.

In the mom’s defense, the pictures available online did not do this Airbnb justice. Due to numerous requests, Caitie recorded a second video to show her TikTok followers how the house was advertised, and while the pictures do show some of the unusual decoration, the worst of it is conveniently left out. If themed Airbnbs are up your alley, though, you’ll be pleased to know that this host has more to choose from, including pirate and Game of Thrones ones. Imagine having to share a living space with a Joffrey cardboard cutout watching you from a corner.

Needless to say, Caitie’s TikToks were met with a mix of horror and amusement online. “When I tell you, NOTHING could’ve prepared me for a single room on this tour,” one person commented, as another joked, “When you type in ‘dog friendly’ and the algorithm misunderstands.” Some users were more concerned about potential surveillance, considering all the furries and stuffed animals’ suspicious placements. “Oh, there are DEFINITELY cameras in there.” “I would be paranoid there are cameras in the ceiling furries.”

Sadly, this is a persistent problem for Airbnb guests. According to a representative of the company, and as reported by CNN, Airbnb has “generated 35,000 customer support tickets about surveillance devices” between 2013 and 2023, which are concerning numbers for anyone looking to vacation on a budget. Be careful when choosing where to spend the night, folks — you never know what kind of horror story is expecting you.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy