‘They weren’t expecting that’: Men catcall and honk horn at jogging woman, but they’re left speechless when she races after them in fury

Countless men out there are infuriatingly used to objectifying a woman through some lewd or unwanted gesture or comment and then going on their merry way, totally uncaring of the fact that they’ve just ruined someone’s day. That’s why it’s almost cathartic to see one brave runner at the end of her rope decide that enough is enough, and chase after a couple of cat-calling miscreants, filled with righteous anger.

Recommended Videos

TikToker @rubes1494 shared her own punch-the-air moment, earning the respect of the entire app in the process. Initially, Rubes posted a video with a sound playing over the top. Even so, it was impressive to see this first-hand account of her sprinting to catch up with the car belonging to her catcallers, once it happened to stop at a red light, and then witness the driver’s dumbstruck face as she berated him through his window.

“Normalize calling out dirty men who think it’s okay to cat call you on a run,” she captioned the video.

At the request of one admirer who wanted to hear what was actually said, Rubes then uploaded the full recording, complete with her fearless clap-back at the men in the car. This time, Rubes clarified that the man in the passenger seat actually seemed to be innocent, describing him as “very understanding,” but the driver was the real douche here. Not just because he was beeping (or honking, for non-Brits) his car horn at her, but also because, when Rubes caught up with him, she saw that he was driving with a can of beer in his hand!

Given that Rubes literally caught this guy in the middle of a crime, many are encouraging her to go ahead and report him to the police. “Forgot cat calling. He’s literally drink driving,” pointed out one comment. Likewise, another advised, “Forward to the police as he’s literally drink driving. Unfortunately they won’t care about the cat calling.” And again: “So sorry this happened. Please report to the police given drink driving too!”

Others are just so in awe of Rubes’ courageous decision to give the driver a piece of her mind. “They weren’t expecting that were they?! Good for you,” someone congratulated, while another expressed their deep gratitude for Rube’s bravery. This might’ve just been one isolated incident, but it means a lot on a deeper level. “When one woman speaks up, it’s for all of us, thank you,” they wrote.

A 2021 UN Women survey found that 70% of women have been harassed in a public space, but the percentage of those who hit back at their harassers is likely exponentially slimmer. And for good reason, too, as in many cases it simply might not have been safe to do so. In this case, though, Rubes’ catcaller is as much of a danger to himself as he is to others, what with one hand on the wheel and the other wrapped around a beer can.

Let’s hope Rubes’ verbal tirade was enough to send him straight home to lick his wounds, rather than down another beer while on the road.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy