This cosplayer proves AI generators are the future of chaotic cosplay ideas

If you need some inspiration for your next con, a cosplayer went to Anime Expo as an AI-generated version of a Demogorgon from Stranger Things. The future is now, folks.

Chicago-based cosplayer Mastiff (@m4stiff) tweeted they had no idea what to wear to Anime Expo at the Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. So they asked the internet to suggest something in the replies. They further said they’d choose the suggestion with the most likes. Here’s when things took a strange turn.

Another Anime Expo attendee and Mastiff’s pal Kan put a simple caption into the DALL-E AI generator: “the Demogorgon from Stranger Things holding a basketball”. They then tweeted the pic in the reply and naturally, it became the most-liked tweet.

“I have got to stop letting Twitter decide,” Mastiff joked.

Mastiff then wore a grey body suit and built the Demogorgon’s open mouth. They accessorized the look with a pair of high ankle basketball shoe kicks and a ball to match.

i have got to stop letting twitter decide pic.twitter.com/xoYKaDktWY — mastiff 🔜 sdcc (@m4stiff) July 4, 2022

The Weird Dall-E Mini Generations Twitter page reacted to the photo. The person behind the page quote tweeted it and said: “this is insane”.

This is insane😂 https://t.co/wiElPIcKuW — Weird Dall-E Mini Generations (@weirddalle) July 5, 2022

Honestly, I’m here for this. Cosplayers using DALL-E to help choose their next cosplay is such an innovative and chaotic idea. Cosplayers already often add their own spin to characters they’re cosplaying whether that’s by genderbending them or blending them with another character. But this gives off strong RuPaul’s Drag Race design challenge vibes in the best way possible. 10s, 10s, 10s across the board!

The second half of Stranger Things season four was released on July 1 and, in case you needed a reminder, its soundtrack absolutely slaps.