Every song featured In Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from season four of Stranger Things.

The full-length and extremely binge-worthy fourth season of Stranger Things has been shattering numbers on Netflix and prompting fans to yearn for the fifth and final season of the show. And one of the most intriguing aspects about the mind-bending fourth season has been the strong tribute to ’80s nostalgia, as included by the Duffer brothers, who revealed that they used several means of inspiration for the penultimate season.

Through four seasons, Stranger Things has notoriously included an abundance of familiar ‘80s tunes that attest to the show’s organic vibe. From Eleven and Max shopping for clothes to “Material Girl” by Madonna to Kate Bush reaching the Billboard Top 5 for the first time ever thanks to “Running Up That Hill,” the music in the hit sci-fi series has entertained fans for years — so much so, that folks have often asked themselves: “What song was that?”

Understandably, many of these songs have probably been stuck in your head since the very first episode in Volume One. And while each track in season four was carefully chosen to coincide with the show’s mid-’80s timeline and the theme of the scene, some songs may be easier to sort than others. So, here’s a complete list of every song featured in each episode this season, and the specific scene they appear in:

“CHAPTER ONE: THE HELLFIRE CLUB”

“California Dreaming” by The Mamas & the Papas (cover by the Beach Boys): Eleven reads her handwritten letter to Mike out loud.

“Object of My Desire” by Starpoint: Steve and Robin drive to school together.

“The Red Army Is the Strongest” by The Red Army Choir: Joyce opens a mysterious package from Russia.

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush: Plays in Max’s headphones in school.

“I Was a Teenage Werewolf” by The Cramps: Eddie reads the newspaper at lunch.

“Play With Me” by Extreme: Dustin searches for a substitute member for Hellfire.

“Detroit Rock City” by Kiss: Plays during the Hawkins basketball game and Dungeons & Dragons Hellfire Club meeting.

“Got Your Number” by The Lloyd Langton Group: Eddie and Chrissy arrive at his trailer.

“CHAPTER TWO: VECNA’S CURSE”

“Surf Time” by The Surf Riders: Mike meets his friends at the airport.

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive: Mike, Eleven, and Will go roller-skating together.

“Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora: Eleven, Mike, and Will are slurping milkshakes at the skating rink.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris: Angela bullies Eleven at the skating rink.

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads: Jason and friends get ready to find Eddie.

“Burning Up” by Donnell Pitman: Eleven fights back against Angela.

“CHAPTER THREE: THE MONSTER AND THE SUPERHERO”

“In Transit to Bermuda” by Dorian Zero: Argyle drives the kids home from the skating rink.

“Guardian Angel” by Fergus Mac Roy: Dr. Owens and Eleven talk at the diner.

“CHAPTER FOUR: DEAR BILLY”

“Legless” by Hipbone Slim: Argyle picks up the phone at Surfer Pizza.

“Hard Feelings” by Al Kerbey: Steve gives the kids a ride.

“Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth: Argyle drives to the Byers’ house.

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald: Victor Creel talks about dinner with his family.

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush: Vecna confronts Max.

“CHAPTER FIVE: THE NINA PROJECT”

“Travelin’ Man” by Ricky Nelson: Yuri flies his plane in the air.

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush: Max is listening on her headphones.

“CHAPTER SIX: THE DIVE”

“Violin Concerto, Op. 35: III. Finale Allegro assai vivace” by Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The boys arrive at Susie’s house.

“The Snow Maiden: Chorus of the People and the Courtiers” by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hopper and the prisoners arrive at the prison feast.

“Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth: Argyle and Eden are caught in the van.

“CHAPTER SEVEN: THE MASSACRE AT HAWKINS LAB”

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush: Plays while Max is around.

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald: Vecna’s origin story is revealed.

“Akhnaten: Act II, Scene 2: Akhnaten and Nefertiti” by Philip Glass: 001/Vecna/Henry Creel asks Eleven to join him.

“CHAPTER EIGHT: PAPA”

“Up Around the Bend” by Creedence Clearwater Revival: The Hawkins gang steals a trailer.

“Fire and Rain” by James Taylor: Steve and Nancy talk in the trailer.

“Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” by Rick Derringer: The gang collect weapons to fight Vecna.

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey: The gang prepare for their battle with Vecna in the Creel House.

“CHAPTER NINE: THE PIGGYBACK”

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush: Max listens to the song before provoking Vecna.

“Master of Puppets” by Metallica: Eddie plays the guitar to distract the demobats in the Upside Down.

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police: Max recalls her memories of the Snow Ball at Hawkins Middle School in season two.

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald: Max reminisces on the Snow Ball as Vecna arrives.

“When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” by Moby: Eddie dies while Dustin holds him.

“Spellbound” by Siouxsie and the Banshees: End credits.

Many of these classics are already rising up on the streaming charts — and, without a doubt, we expect more of these songs to dominate the charts in the days and weeks following Volume Two’s recent release on Netflix.

The entirety of Stranger Things 4 is currently streaming worldwide.