‘This house came with secrets’: Family moves into new home and discovers a hoarder’s heaven of vintage items in the attic

There is one thing capable of making adults and kids alike giddy in its appeal to one’s sense of adventure and curiosity: uncovering a secret room in a house that simply begs to be explored. While some people may be put off by the prospect of finding critters or going into a dim-lit space that may well have been accumulating dust for decades, others jump at the opportunity to investigate and perhaps find heirlooms and valuables with history that date from times now gone.

Recommended Videos

Gadston&PellieMoore, family vlog-style TikTok creators with over 200 thousand followers, shared a video in October of “the boys” making a great discovery upon daring to explore the dark “attic of an old house recently purchased by a family member.”

Before the era of cell phones with cameras and social media, we did not often get to witness people reacting to finding something unusual or extraordinary for the first time. In this case, a pair of teenage boys happens upon a collection of items that teenage boys from generations past could tend to keep secret and hide away from their parents’ judgment. Now, with the prevalence of the Internet, the production and purchase of these kinds of objects have become less common.

That said, as a few netizens point out in the comments, vintage adult magazines (depending on the issue) can nevertheless be sold for a pretty penny nowadays.

Boxes on boxes on boxes

@pelliegadston Going in an attic of an old house recently purchased by a family member. While the boys were taking a break they decided to check out the attic. 😬😬😬 SURPRISE!!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🫣🤭😲 ♬ Mozart Minuet with violin(815356) – 松本一策

When you think of “a hoarder’s heaven of vintage items,” an endless collection of old pornographic magazines may not be the first thing that comes to your mind. And, judging by her incredulous laughter preceded by an equally incredulous “what,” the mother, who is recording the video, was also not expecting this to be the nature of the boys’ discovery.

It’s all good fun and games but, as some commenters reasonably advised, and to be on the safe side, it’s better to leave the VHS tapes (especially if they are unlabelled) alone. Still, it is amusing to see different generations colliding in this filmed encounter between Gen Z and items that date from before they were born and have since been plummeting into obsolescence: ““He’s got the VHS!,” “Got this GenXer,” a user commented, quoting a moment that tickled them.

Other netizens were inspired to share their own personal anecdotes: “I have 4 siblings, as young kids we always fought doing chores, like taking out the garbage. until we found a giant stack of magazines in the woods. from that day on we fought to take out the garbage.”

Whether the family intends (or is able) to make money off their vintage findings or not, these boys certainly acquired a core memory that day. It’s not a leap to predict that this memory will likely get them saying, however many years from now: “Remember when we went into the attic of that old house and found ‘a bunch of p*rn magazines’?” The future recollection of this past event will surely be followed by a hearty round of nostalgia-filled laughter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy