‘This is ART’: You’ll wish it was Halloween all over again once you set sights on the glory of this ‘scEras Tour’ setup

A Swiftie has us wishing we could go back in time to Halloween, sharing a TikTok video of her Taylor Swift-themed spooky season setup.

Shared by user @callieshirk, the viral video shows a panning shot of the Swift mega fan’s front yard, with various Halloween items referencing the pop star’s seemingly never ending Eras Tour. The clip is soundtracked by Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do,” which is lifted from perhaps her spookiest album, Reputation.

Hilariously, a banner planted in the front yard “Terror Swift The scERAs Tour,” proving Callie is just as good at wordplay as her pop star muse. Other details spotted in the clip include multiple skeletons wearing replicas of the fabulous costumes Swift has worn on the tour and plaques of her album titles like Reputation, Evermore and Red.

In perhaps the greatest Swift reference, one skeleton is seen wearing a shirt emblazoned with the quote “A lot going on at the moment,” a callback to the same T-shirt she wore during her Wembley Stadium show as part of the tour. Elsewhere, we see actual, giant Easter eggs, presumably hinting at the singer’s penchant for dropping clues in her work, and two signposts with the number 13, in reference to her much-discussed lucky number.

Squint hard enough and you’ll also see, lurking in the background, a Travis Kelce-esque skeleton holding a football and wearing a jersey, proving that Traylor will stick together even in the afterlife. In the nicest touch ever, the skeleton’s jersey says “Skelce,” because Callie wasn’t leaving the pun count at just one.

Since no fandom activates with quite as much intensity as the Swifties, the TikTok video predictably blew up. “I need details on every single one,” a fan wrote excitedly in the comments, with another saying they were “genuinely upset this isn’t my house.” Elsewhere, fans said the video tour of the front yard is “everything to me” and described the “scERAs Tour” theme as “genius.” Others demanded that Swift herself “needs to see this now,” and said without hyperbole that “this is the best thing I’ve seen in my ENTIRE life.”

Summing up everyone’s thoughts, one user simply wrote, “this is ART.” In a follow-up video, Callie gives us a closer look at each skeleton and the Swift Era it represents, from the coquette energy of 1989 to the fairytale-like gowns of Speak Now. With so many Swift albums to choose from, Callie would need a bigger front yard, but she has managed to get in just enough references to excite Swifties the world over.

“I’m surprised there aren’t a bunch of Swifties just chillin in front of this house on weekends,” one fan wrote. “Having brunch, singing and making bracelets. That’s what I would do.” Sounds like an ideal autumn evening to me! Callie captioned the second video with a note that she “still can’t decide” her favorite detail in the Swift-themed front yard — and between “Skelce,” “Terror Swift,” and those Easter eggs — we don’t blame her. Petition for Swift to add a tour stop right in Callie’s front yard starts now! Swifties, do your thing.

