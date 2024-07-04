‘This is getting out of hand’: Top Golf visitor flings her entire prosthetic arm into the green on her very first swing

Some experiences are widely shared, but there are others that are wholly unique to a much smaller, more niche selection of the population.

One such experience came crashing down on TikTok user @marincarterr, whose enjoyment of a round of Top Golf was rudely interrupted by a truly unique occurrence. The content creator was born without a portion of her right arm, necessitating the use of a prosthetic, and as it turns out that introduces some hurdles when enjoying sports like golf.

Top Golf is by no means as demanding as a proper venture out onto the course, but its apparently a bit too physical for a prosthetic to match up to. A lesson @marincarterr learned the hard way after her eager swing missed the ball, but took her whole arm off at the elbow.

A video of the unexpected incident is going starkly viral on the TikToker’s account, where she can be seen teeing up to slap a ball into the Top Golf green. Her first swing goes awry, however — she misses the ball entirely, but the force of her swing pulls her prosthetic right off, and sends it soaring into the unknown.

Thankfully it wasn’t actually all that unknown. In fact, @marincarterr and her friends could see the discarded limb from their vantage, where it landed far below. They also had a great view as an employee carefully ventured onto the field to recollect the prosthetic so it could be safely returned to its owner.

It looks like the limb took a bit of a beating in its first golfing experience, but hopefully the damage wasn’t too severe. It also lent to some unforgettable comments, as users joked about how “Top Golf does cost an arm and a leg nowadays.”

The comment section is absolutely littered with comedy gold, ranging from a slew of hand and arm-related puns — “At least give her a hand, that was a solid swing,” “I’m no pro, but my guess is it’s your grip,” — to hilarious but painful observations about how much that single swing cost the TikToker.

They’re right to be concerned. On average, a prosthetic arm or leg — unless particularly rudimentary — can cost upward of $60,000. To top it off, they’re rarely fully covered by insurance, and they require the purchase of consistent upgrade parts, many of which add thousands more to the annual bill.

Its a lot of money to spend, and far more to unwittingly fling several stories down in a golfing arena. Even though the damage doesn’t look too bad in @marincarterr’s video, it still likely cost her far more than those Top Golf reservations, so she may want to rethink her next recreational outing.

