‘This is legendary’: Creative college student drums up a surefire way to talk his professor into an extension

Students often showcase impressive creativity when requesting deadline extensions, spinning tales that range from predictable cliches to outright absurdities. These inventive excuses reveal their knack for improvisation when time is running out.

As a professor, TikTok user Morgan Hunter (@moproblems0) is no stranger to appeals for extensions. However, one particular student took creativity to a whole new level. It wasn’t the excuse itself that stood out. Instead, it was the uniquely crafted way he made his request that left Morgan hand-over-the-mouth amused.

In her TikTok post, Morgan showed an email from a student stating that he hasn’t done the requirements for her class due to focusing his time and energy on his statistics exam. “I am wildly underprepared for it. I have been putting all my time towards it, and haven’t gotten around to what I need to do for your class,” he wrote. The email also came with an mp3 attachment with the filename “Extension.”

Morgan hit play, and what a shock it was. It wasn’t just a simple voice memo of him pleading for an extension — it was a song, complete with impressive vocals that could rival a professional singer. In it, the student laments how his laptop crashed, how he didn’t hit save, how his dog ate his router, and he didn’t have power, all while pleading for an extension. In the video, Morgan added the text, “I swear college kids these days will do ANYTHING except write their actual essays.”

Viewers were impressed with the student’s style, telling Morgan that the effort deserves an extension. Others compared his vocal prowess to singers such as Rex Orange County and Daniel Caesar. The student’s voice has been described as “fire” and “insane,” and Morgan admitted that the song has been stuck in her head. One commenter wrote, “This is legendary,” referring to the line “my dog ate my router.” Even big brands couldn’t help but comment, with Mr. Clean writing, “skip the extension and just give them an A+.” Cetaphil also sounded off with, “The way it’s a full SINGLE.” Even Bath & Body Works was amused and commented, “I can’t stop laughing at this.”

Many wondered whether the student got his request, and Morgan uploaded an update video. She explained that he did get the extension, but says the entire class did, and she gave it even before receiving the song due to two hurricanes in the area. In the comments section, Morgan also answered a viewer’s question about whether it’s done with AI, and she said it was “definitely his voice.” She also said that she had his permission to post the song.

There were also those asking Morgan if the student releases music that they can support. Morgan replied that she told the student how the video exploded on TikTok and he “was in shock.” In another video update, Morgan explained that as a professor, she doesn’t know her students’ social media information and it would be unethical to reveal the student’s identity, but she said that he knows what’s happening and it’s up to him if he decides to reveal his identity.

In case, the comments did boast his confidence to the point that this song becomes the first in the many wonders he might croon in the days to come, he better find another platform to promote his acoustic perfection with TikTok practically out of the door in the U.S.

