‘This is the level of petty I aspire to be’: Daughter gets celebrity Cameos to go after her dad until he pays up $1000 bet

Going the extra mile can be so important, especially when it comes to family.

As seen in this viral TikTok, Ginny is more than willing to do everything she can for her father. That includes, of course, spending her hard-earned money on celebrity messages for her dad’s holiday and birthday gifts. Of course, those videos all include very important reminders of the money he owed his daughter. What a gift.

He had bet $1,000 against his daughter years ago because he believed she didn’t know what the Collective Bargain Agreement meant, due to her disinterest in sports. Unfortunately for Dad, she got the answer correct, and hasn’t forgotten that he still needs to pay up.

Cameos reminding her dad of the money he owes her include messages from Psych's Dulé Hill, former baseball player Bobby Valentine, Cheech and Chong's Tommy Chong, and Noel MacNeal, AKA the Bear from the 1990s children's television show Bear in the Big Blue House. Sure, they were nice enough to include "Happy Birthdays" and well wishes, but most importantly, each star gave him a not-so-gentle reminder that it is time to pay up.

Commenters were delighted at the celebrity messages, bowing down to the level of pettiness that Ginny had achieved. Although, some pointed out that it looked like she had spent more on the videos than the bet was actually worth, but she confirmed it was less than $500 over the two and a half years he had owed her the money.

If you’re a little confused as to what this bet was actually about, fear not, you are certainly not alone. The Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to Baseball America, is an agreement between MLB players and the league regarding their hours, wages, rights as workers, and details surrounding how teams will be conducted and organized. The current agreement will last from 2022 through 2026, something that Ginny seems to know all about since her bet will probably last as long as the CBA does.

If you, like many commenters, are concerned with Ginny getting her money from this bet, especially with all the lengths she’s gone through to make sure she’s paid, you’ll be happy to know that she confirmed in her comments her dad has finally paid up. But she’s still not satisfied and is out to collect interest on his debt.

Maybe there’s a debt you’re owed or an annoyance you’re sick of addressing yourself, it could be time to take a page from Ginny and hire celebrities to do your dirty work for you. It is hilarious, iconic, and has proven effective one out of one time.