‘This should disqualify him from procreation’: Sorry ladies, are you aware childbirth is harder on men?

In the movies, a pregnant woman’s water usually breaks in an overly dramatic fashion, often when their doctor is on vacation. In real life, the rush to the hospital might be a little less over-the-top, but it’s no less scary and anxiety-inducing.

While couples are naturally excited to welcome a new baby, it’s safe to say the person giving birth is having a more… complex experience. However, according to the man in TikTok user @menxieee’s video, he deserves everyone’s pity. He lists all the grievances that men go through during this time and says, “It’s men that have to get up on a whim and pack the bag.” He adds, “Men could be in the middle of playing a video game” when labor starts. Um. What?

Yes, it’s so tough for husbands and boyfriends. They have to sleep on uncomfortable hospital chairs, support their partner who is dealing with painful contractions, and get their partner water and food (when they’re allowed to eat, that is). As this man said, wives are “complaining the entire time.” Yeah, you have the right to complain when your epidural wears off after 20 minutes, you get another one, and that wears off half an hour later (maybe a true story).

As one user put it, “This should disqualify him from procreation.” One user wrote, “If this isn’t a sick joke. I hope you left this person. And I hope you aren’t pregnant. Because that’s a walking red flag.” Two users commented that it must be “scripted” or a skit because @menxieee has posted several comedic videos on her account.

Either way, a lot of men do, unfortunately, feel the same way. I keep coming back to his belief that a woman has a better time because she can feel contractions or their water breaking, as anyone who has had a baby will say they had no idea what was coming next. Plus, making a birth plan pretty much guarantees that your experience will be the opposite of what you thought. Whether someone is induced or goes into labor on their own, it might be hours or even days (in some rough cases) before they meet their baby. It’s no wonder someone started lip-synching at the hospital. If you’re induced, you might be given a Foley baloon, the stuff of nightmares. Wait, maybe this guy should look that up. He might feel differently. He should also hear about a woman who was in labor for over a month.

For many, their expected vaginal birth turns into an emergency c-section. C-sections comprised 32.3% of 2023 births in the U.S. According to Heathline, these can be performed if the necessary amount of oxygen isn’t being given to the baby, the mom has placenta previa (the placenta is over the cervix), or the mom has been in labor for 20 hours (or even longer). A C-section might also happen because of where the baby is located. If they’re transverse, the baby’s side or shoulder is near the birth canal. If the baby is breech, their butt or feet are close to the birth canal.

It’s also worth noting that, unlike what this guy thinks, you can be in labor before your water breaking. In fact, that’s what happens in as many as 90% of births. So, forget what the movies show, don’t listen to this misguided guy, and go to the hospital with an open mind. There’s no getting around the fact that labor is rough no matter what happens, but then you get to hold your sweet baby!

