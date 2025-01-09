‘This would send me over the edge’: Couple stumble into disaster when they shut a cupboard too hard and shatter everything inside

According to every TV show and movie out there, when couples fight in the kitchen, they’re convinced that they each know the correct way to load a dishwasher. But sharing a space with someone can also mean bursting into hysterical laughter over random moments that neither partner is going to forget about. And a lot of the time, these moments happen when making dinner… or, in this case, when someone is literally just shutting a cabinet door.

TikTok user @garb1er shared a video of this very thing… and, oh no, all the glasses inside of the cupboard break immediately! It’s so loud and intense that you would think a floor-length mirror just got destroyed into a million pieces. Tim and his partner react the only way they can: staring in shock, laughing, and swearing. Cooking can be risky sometimes, but who knew that closing cabinet doors could be scary, too?!

Users couldn’t deal with this horror movie scene (and I can’t handle it, either). One wrote, “I literally just would pretend that cabinet no longer existed until the end of time.” That’s a good plan. Another commented, “This would send me over the edge.” As a Virgo who tries to resist my perfectionist and clean freak tendencies because I know going with the flow is a better state to be in, this TikTok gives me so much anxiety! All the meditation in the world can’t stop me from imaginging the terror of having a kitchen cupboard full of broken glass. The idea of cleaning it up is even worse since there’s the potential for tiny shards to end up all over the kitchen floor and hide in places you would never even think to look.

Although trying to keep your kitchen neat and tidy can be tough sometimes, hopefully no one else has run into the problem of having to clean up more than one shattered glass. At least Tim and his partner didn’t get hurt. In 2009, the Consumers Union said that around 20,000 Americans annually suffer injury as a result of tables made out of glass. And, according to Northwestern Medicine, people tend to hurt their hands when hand washing glasses. People can have something called “foreign body deposition” which sounds absolutely terrifying, but means that someone’s hand has some glass in it. People can also have a laceration, or their tendons and nerves can be impacted by glass.

On the bright side, Tim and his partner weren’t fighting about anything kitchen-related, and that’s a win. A woman wrote to The Guardian for advice in 2022 becuase her boyfriend wouldn’t shut kitchen cupboards. And it turns out this is a super common argument, as proven by this post in the mildlyinfuriating SubReddit (aka my new favorite place on the Internet). There are two types of people: those who close every cupboard in their home, and those who don’t mind if they’re open all the time. There’s really no in-between here, so it’s easy to see how couples could run into some trouble.

So, after watching this TikTok and hearing about all the ways that glass can hurt your hands, it seems best to stop drinking out of proper water and wine glasses and just buy some plastic ones. But wait… that’s bad for the environment. Okay, I’m all out of ideas. All I know is I’m going to open and shut my kitchen cabinets extremely caerfully and slowly from now on.

