TikTok’s ‘what pressure’ trend, explained

Oh, pressure. It’s everywhere! From the tension of deciding whether to hit snooze one more time to the existential dread of choosing the right emoji response (a laughing face might imply too much enthusiasm, and let’s not even start with the implications of a heart…), life is a series of pressure decisions.

As with many trends on TikTok, the “what pressure” trend is the latest in a long line of relatable content that resonates with users across the platform. And no, before you ask, this isn’t from the lyrics of a Freddie Mercury song featuring the singer in a tank top.

The “what pressure” trend on TikTok originated from a memorable moment during a professional soccer match involving the England national team. During this game, a commentator enthusiastically called out the names of players as they prepared to take crucial penalty shots. He listed players like “Palmer, Bellingham, Saka, Toney, Trent…” and then dramatically exclaimed, “Pressure? What pressure!?” This expression of defiance against the nerves typically associated with such high-stakes moments caught the attention of listeners and quickly made its way to TikTok.

Now, people are using that sound clip in their own videos. The videos start by setting up a scenario where the creators are expected to be under significant pressure. This could be anything from taking a difficult exam, going for a job interview, or just everyday stuff that gets you tense. They play that “What pressure?” audio in the background and show themselves just chilling or cracking a joke about it. It’s a fun way to say, “I got this,” and turn a stressful moment into something everyone can laugh about.

In many ways, TikTok has become a platform for people to express themselves authentically and find others who relate to their experiences. Whether it’s through trends like “what pressure,” “turn to page 30 challenge,” or countless others, users are able to connect with others who understand what they’re going through and offer encouragement and validation. As a 2021 survey by the American Psychological Association found, Gen Z adults (ages 18-23) reported the highest levels of stress compared to other generations. In this context, it’s no wonder that trends like “what pressure” have struck such a chord with TikTok users as a form of collective therapy.

Of course, while TikTok can be a great source of support and connection, it’s not a magical cure-all for life’s pressures. But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the platform for what it is – a space to share our stories, find common ground, and maybe even have a laugh or two along the way.

