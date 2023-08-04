Leave it to TikTok to come up with the most niche trends and aesthetics; we’ve seen “hot girl summer”(that’s every summer though, am I right? Thanks Megan!), “clean girl,” “marinated makeup,” and we eat them up every time. This summer’s newest trend? According to the app, “tomato girl summer” is the new aesthetic this season.

Don’t expect people to walk around dressing like the round, red fruit or to don clothing more reminiscent of something we could call “saladcore” (which surprisingly isn’t a thing yet); despite the name, the tomato girl aesthetic is more wearable than you might think. In fact, you or someone you know is probably already a tomato girl, especially if you live in Europe.

What is the Tomato Girl aesthetic?

The tomato girl aesthetic takes inspiration from Mediterranean/European vacations (or basically anywhere people like to eat tomato-based dishes), ’90s fashion advertisements, and basically any it girl wearing a red lip, slightly tousled hair, or florals. Think vintage sundresses, the Amalfi coast, an Aperol Spritz, and a delicious pasta, and you’re already in the right ballpark.

If you want to achieve the tomato girl look and have your own “tomato girl summer,” here are a few tips to embody the aesthetic. Wear minimalist clothing perfect for a hot Mediterranean summer — linen shirts, flowy sundresses, midi skirts, nothing too structured because you’re spending time lounging in the hot sun and heat stroke is decidedly not chic— and try to stick to a light color palette (beige, off-white, olive, etc.). Pops of red are a must, either in your clothing or your makeup; a red lip and flushed cheeks are an easy and wearable way to get the tomato girl look without doing too much.

Jewelry should also be simple and preferably vintage. This is a good time to break out some gold or silver pieces you got from your grandma; hoops, retro watches, and simple chain necklaces would be a good fit here. A scarf in a light fabric would also work either around your neck, tied in your hair, or attached to your lightweight summer tote. Lastly, finish off the tomato girl look with an easy-to-wear sandal that you can wear either to dinner or the beach.

Where did Tomato Girl Summer come from?

It’s difficult to determine the exact moment a microtrend begins but this video by @bemusedbeanie on TikTok looks to be the first time the term went viral. Like all TikTok microtrends — and especially those enjoyed by young women — the tomato girl has its detractors (“NO MORE ___ GIRLS!!! NO MORE!!!” reads one comment on the above video), but we can see the appeal. After the pandemic and in the midst of what seems to be global financial stress, forgetting all your problems in Spain/Italy/Greece and embracing a life of leisure and adventure is really tempting.

Tomato girl summer might be a trend right now but you can easily adopt any part of this aesthetic into your own personal style. Remember, you can take what you want from any trend and leave what you don’t at the door. Go out, have fun, and have a great summer tomato girl.