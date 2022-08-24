What is TikTok’s viral ‘Marinated Makeup’ trend?

TikTok‘s latest beauty trend has arrived and it’s a surprising call back to early Y2K nightlife — and it’s also surprisingly simple to achieve. At least if you have a few hours to kill. But don’t worry, you won’t have to work hard for it — just sit and wait a few hours for it to come together.

Say goodbye to the ‘clean girl’ look and say a sloppy hello to “marinated makeup” the new low-maintenance, non-polished look that’s going viral on TikTok right now. Think of it as that third hour in the club circa 2005 where the natural oils of your face and your frosted eyeshadow, and glossy lips all combined to create a hazy natural glow.

It’s the principal look to come out of Feral Girl Summer the new zeitgeist made popular by TikToker Mollie Fraser. Having a feral Girl Summer, Fraser says is your time to “wreak havoc, cause chaos, align your rodent chakras, and just completely get after it.”

In other words, bless your own mess, and accept the fact that you aren’t ever going to wake up with feathered brows, flawless skin, and an “effortless” bun that took three hours. Just accept your flyaways and put your face on a few hours before you head out for the night.

It’s a look that perfectly coincides with everybody finally getting out of the house again and leaving behind the forced “everything is fine and I’m completely holding it together” aesthetic of the clean girl look. But don’t go to bed with a full face of makeup on and hope you’ll wake up looking like ‘Dirty” era Xtina. Marinating in your makeup repeatedly is an engraved invitation to clogged pores, breakouts, and itchy eyes. So here’s a routine that will let you get the look without declaring war on your face.