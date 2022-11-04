Twitter employees compare Elon Musk to Thanos ahead of mass layoffs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s infamous ‘blip’ will unfortunately be a reality for Twitter employees in the morning, with emails to be sent out to employees who are getting laid off on Friday morning under Elon Musk’s, or as he’s known internally, Thanos’ ownership of the social media platform.

After ‘Chief Twit’ laid off a large chunk of the company’s C-Suite shortly after the finalized acquisition, it was made known via Bloomberg that Musk was targeting a 50% headcount reduction for the purposes of cost-cutting.

Twitter employees, while understandably concerned, are making the best of the awful situation, posting salute emojis all over the company’s Slack channels, as well as Thanos memes, according to reporter Casey Newton. The comparison is apt, considering Thanos indiscriminately snapped away half of the universe, and Musk is laying off half of Twitter.

In Slack, dozens of employees are posting the 🫡 emoji as a possible farewell.



Anticipating the loss of half their colleagues, some have begun calling Friday “The Snap” and posting Thanos memes. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 4, 2022

It’s been a turbulent week since Musk acquired the social media platform, with Musk himself more often than not stoking the flames of criticisms slung in his direction as a person well-attuned to the internet and social media’s culture.

From paid blue tick verification to engaging in a war of words with Stephen King, to a full-blown feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and even an objectively amusing misinformation campaign surrounding the hashtag #TrumpisDead, it’s all been going down.

Employees affected by Musk’s layoffs will be getting notified whether or not they made the cut under their new boss’ leadership via email at 9:00am PST this morning. Our thoughts go out to the employees who will be affected as well as their families.