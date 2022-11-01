Rumors of Donald Trump’s death from Twitter aren’t true, so what will Elon Musk do about it?

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Elon Musk finalized his acquisition of Twitter the other day, and the platform, and social media more broadly, is in a state of revolt. Rumors of paid blue ticks, Musk having a war of words with Stephen King, mass layoffs, it’s all been going down.

Now the latest jibe at ‘Chief Twit’ comes in the form of a misinformation campaign regarding former president Donald Trump – with comedian Tim Heidecker kicking off a hashtag trend, #TrumpIsDead.

Here's what we know:

1. Trump is dead (died badly)

2. @elonmusk has suppressed this news (or has he?)

3. Donald Trump Junior is now just plain Donald Trump



please like and share. — Tim Heidecker: Sole Host of On Cinema (@timheidecker) November 1, 2022

As Trump would put it, this turns out to be ‘fake news’. Still, we have to admit that Heidecker inciting a Twitter riot with misinformation and free speech, two pillars of Musk’s supposed approach to ‘fixing’ the platform is objectively funny, considering the paradoxical nature of those objectives.

Of course depending on one’s political leanings, this might not be so humorous, but some of the responses the hashtag campaign is generating gave us a few solid nose laughs.

The whole #TrumpIsDead really is not funny. I got so excited thinking it was true. — ON MY VIGILANTE SHIT 🌙✨ (@poppydisagrees) November 1, 2022

What a relief that #TrumpIsDead. I mean, he might be alive, but since we're apparently going a new direction on fact-checking in Chief Twit's new world, I guess we'll never know. — Jacob (@Bearwhale) November 1, 2022

I've disagreed with many of Donald Trump's opinions but the amount of glee I've seen about news of his death is absolutely sickening. Deaths from adult diaper rashes are nothing to laugh about.#TrumpIsDead — Soul Yeets Body (@ThatGuyGarrick) November 1, 2022

Needless to say, it’s probably time to start taking that collective hop over to Myspace a little more seriously – Twitter is straight-up burning down before our eyes, but at least it’s in hilarious fashion.

We cannot stress how obscene and dire the situation is – Elon Musk’s strong grasp on internet and meme culture only adds fuel to the fire, turning up to Twitter HQ following the $44 billion acquisition carrying a kitchen sink, for crying out loud.

In any case, Musk is certain to clap back with some sort of response to the furore eventually, as he did with Stephen King. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.