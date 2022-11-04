Twitter’s Musk-verse of madness LIVE updates: Layoffs continue as revenue drops and celebrities sound off

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but at this very moment, millions of people around the world are witnessing its burning. Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has begun laying off employees en masse, adding fuel to the fire he created since he purchased the company in a $44 billion acquisition just last week.

Today, Twitter employees across the country shared messages of being locked out of their company email accounts, the result of which has become a class-action lawsuit against Twitter Inc.

Celebrities and politicians alike have criticized Musk for his first eight days in office, which has resulted in firing executives, enacting monthly payments for those blue checkmarks, heckling those in opposition to him, promising to reinstate banned accounts, and now firing what is believed to be nearly 25 to 50 percent of the company.

Follow along as we update you on all the chaos happening as it unfolds.