‘Well internet, you WON.’: What happened to P’Nut the squirrel?

Between Peggy the dog and Molly the magpie being separated – and subsequently reunited thanks to the international uproar – and Albert the alligator being seized from its owner, one would think that 2024 had enough stories of unlikely friendships being forcefully broken. Apparently, it has not, because the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) the same governmental entity that took Albert, decided to go after P’Nut the squirrel.

I had heard of P’Nut a while ago, when the squirrel and his “Mom” Mark Longo’s story was featured on The Dodo. In the video, the strong bond between the two was evident, and so was Mark’s adoration for his “best friend.”

Seven years ago, Mark was walking down the street in downtown Manhattan when he happened upon a baby squirrel whose mother was hit by a car. When Mark ran out into the middle of the street to try to save him, the “little black ball of fuzz” crawled up his leg as if the baby knew he’d found someone who would take care of him. Upon getting home, Mark contacted several vets and rehabbers and was told that bringing P’Nut to them was not an option, as that would likely result in the little fellow’s euthanasia.

For those who would assume Mark ought to have released P’Nut back into the wild as soon as he could, he did in fact try to. When P’Nut recovered about 8 months after the start of his rehab, Mark and his partner released him. But a day and a half later, the squirrel came back of his own volition after getting attacked. That traumatic experience ended his wildlife career, according to Mark. But, all things considered, P’Nut was enjoying a good life.

The individuals who went out of their way to contact the DEC, either did not know the unlikely pair’s story or thought they stood on moral high ground when they made this ultimately cruel decision. If it is the latter, well, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Because the DEC took P’Nut from his loving home not for the little guy’s sake, but to euthanize him.

Why was P’Nut taken? What has happened to him?

If P’Nut was not sick, and clearly not suffering or causing anyone any harm, there was no reason to take this extreme action. Even if having a squirrel as a pet is against New York state law. As in Albert the alligator’s example, the DEC has quite strict laws when it comes to the ownership of wild species.

As Mark’s Instagram post describes, at 10 am on Wednesday, Oct. 30, the DEC arrived at his residence and seized P’Nut to be euthanized. In the aftermath of the tragic separation, a change.org petition was started with the purpose of advocating for the squirrel’s return to his rightful home, and a GoFundMe page was set up to help with any legal fees necessary in the process. As of this writing, there are over 27 thousand signatures and around seven thousand dollars have been raised in the effort to bring P’Nut back to where he belongs.

The New York Times quoted the DEC’s statement on the issue:

“Following multiple reports from the public about the potentially unsafe housing of wildlife that could carry rabies and the illegal keeping of wildlife as pets, D.E.C. conducted an investigation. D.E.C.’s investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

As of this writing, Mark Longo posted two video updates on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the wave of support in both:

Mark and his partner cannot allow this distressing situation to halt their busy daily routines, as the couple also run a non-profit sanctuary where they currently care for about 300 animals. In addition to P’Nut, the DEC also forcefully removed Fred, a raccoon they were rehabilitating with the intention of releasing back into the wild.

Here’s hoping it’s not too late for the DEC to do the morally right thing and allow P’Nut to live the rest of his days in peace with the ones who love him most.

