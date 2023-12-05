What does ‘spin the block’ mean on TikTok and other social media?

2023 has been a glorious year for slang. “Rizz” was nominated for word of the year and “mid,” “bussin’,”and “yeet” have taken the world by storm. While charisma’s shorter cousin may have peaked quickly, sometimes slang can take years to meld with the mainstream vernacular. Since TikTok users co-opted the phrase over the last year, it’s split down the middle as yet again women and men clash on what it means. There may have been 4 songs with “Spin the Block” in the title released this year alone, but the rap saying has been years in the making, and varies wildly from how social media users are using it.

What does “spin the block” mean?

The meaning of “spin the block” is relatively simple; it refers to physically doubling back on a route. While it’s mostly meant in a literal sense, it has been used metaphorically. “Spinning the block” can be done on foot, but it’s most often used when talking about vehicles.

During glorified instances of gang violence such as drive-by shootings, to “spin the block” refers to passing by potential opposition or an obstacle to the criminal act, only to double back around the block to ensure the perfect line of sight.

Outside of the macabre, “spinning the block” can involve finding one’s way back to a former lover, if Girl-Tok is to be believed. Over the last year, the saying has transformed to fit relationship circumstances. If there was a relationship that ended on decent terms, one can “spin the block” back to their old paramour. “Spinning the block” can also refer to men who simply won’t let go of a potential partner after being rejected. This definition is much more contested, however, and hasn’t been used in songs, though it has appeared online.

Where did “Spin the Block” come from?

All the way back in 2019, rapper Lil Durk released “Spin the Block” with fellow artist Future. The Song’s chorus talks about “circling the block” to take out the opposition — read: rival gang members — sitting outside and “unloading that Glock.” Durk was certainly the first, but not by much.

Barely two weeks later, 22Gz released his own song of the same name with Kodak Black. Since the 2018 releases, multiple rappers have released songs under the same title or used the phrase in their lyrics. Fetty Wap, Mac Critter, NLE Choppa, and K Camp have all released tracks of the same title with variations.