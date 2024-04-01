What happened to Leah Smith on TikTok?

Leah Smith went viral on TikTok for sharing her journey with Stage 4 bone cancer. The English creator garnered over 500 thousand followers on the app who supported her in her chemotherapy treatments, doctor appointments, and simple day-to-day life.

She updated her TikTok followers in February to let them know that her illness had taken a turn for the worse. According to People, she had been diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that occurs in bone or soft tissue. It’s the second most common cancer among children and young adults.

@xx_leahsmith #fyp #leahsmith ♬ Youth – 𝙇𝙭𝙪𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙯 🫶🏻 Her family updated Leah’s loyal audience on March 10 to let them know that Leah was on end-of-life care. Her fans were very supportive, taking to the comments to tell them how much they loved her and wished her well. The family even shared that she was surrounded by her favorite things and her favorite people as she reached the end of her battle.

Her boyfriend Andrew announced her death on March 11. She was 22 years old.

Followers flocked to the comment section saying they would never forget her, even noting that she had brought so much sunshine and joy into their lives and they were grateful that she took the time to share her journey with them.

The family held a memorial service full of yellow, sunflowers, and all of Leah’s favorite things.