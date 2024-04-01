What happened to Leah Smith on TikTok?

Leah Smith went viral on TikTokfor sharing her journey with Stage 4 bone cancer. The English creator garnered over 500 thousand followers on the app who supported her in her chemotherapy treatments, doctor appointments, and simple day-to-day life.
Her boyfriend Andrew announced her death on March 11. She was 22 years old.
Followers flocked to the comment section saying they would never forget her, even noting that she had brought so much sunshine and joy into their lives and they were grateful that she took the time to share her journey with them.
The family held a memorial service full of yellow, sunflowers, and all of Leah’s favorite things.