‘What in the Tom & Jerry’: Cat wants the house all to herself, tricks trusting dog with food and a good dose of catty menace

Cats and dogs are full of surprises, always impressing us with their clever abilities and tricks. Whether it’s opening doors or solving puzzles, these furry companions never fail to show their smarts.

One cat was particularly clever and resourceful, demonstrating not only her ability to absorb her owner’s instructions but also how to use them to her advantage. The TikTok account @ruby_thelabrador shows videos of Ruby and her sidekick cat Pearl as their human teaches them tricks in their home.

In one particular video, Ruby’s father is teaching her to push a reclining chair’s lever with her nose to pop out the footrest. Ruby watches intently, but so does Pearl, even if the instructions weren’t directed at her. After successfully pushing the lever, Ruby’s father gives her a treat as a reward, then goes away, putting the cup of treats on top of her cage situated beside the recliner.

While Pearl sits atop the cage, Ruby ventures inside. But restless Ruby doesn’t stay for long. As she exits, Pearl swats at her, seemingly gesturing her to go back inside, though Ruby refuses to comply. The clever kitty, seeing the cup of treats on top of the cage, then hatches a plan to trap her sister and get the house all to herself. She pushes the cup of treats, causing pieces to scatter in the cage. Ruby then hurries inside to get all the treats, not knowing what Pearl was up to.

As Ruby was making sure she got all the treats in and out of the cage, Pearl was waiting on the sideline for the right moment. Pearl then goes beside the reclining chair’s lever and uses her mouth and paw to pull, effectively releasing the footrest, which slams on the cage’s door, trapping Ruby inside. Pearl then exits the scene, leaving poor Ruby to realize her sister had pulled a fast one on her.

The TikTok video quickly became viral, with more than 4 million people liking it. Thousands of users commented, with one comparing it to a scene from Tom & Jerry. “What in the Tom & Jerry did I just watch,” the user wrote. “Straight out of a cartoon,” another commented.

Others were so impressed at how Pearl was able to learn the lesson quickly, saying, “That cat fully examined the lesson,” and “Cat was paying attention.” “Dog playing checkers, cat playing chess,” one commenter added, with another saying, “The dog only saw the recliner, the cat saw an opportunity.” The interaction between Ruby and Pearl was so impressive that some jokingly said they were paid actors.

Despite Pearl’s cunning scheme to trap Ruby, the two share a surprisingly close bond. Ruby’s family adopted Pearl when she was just a kitten, and from the start, Ruby was gentle and protective over the new addition to the family. She also shared her toys with Pearl and showed her how to use them. Ultimately, Pearl adapted to her new environment and, as the TikTok video reveals, she has forged a playful bond with Ruby — proving that even the most unlikely friendships can blossom in the most unexpected places, even if one occasionally falls prey to the other’s amusing antics.

