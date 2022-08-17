What is the ‘I’m thirsty, refreshing’ trend on TikTok and where did it originate?

Just when you thought TikTok trends couldn’t get any more senseless, the “I’m thirsty, refreshing” trends come along and prove everyone wrong.

In the land of social media trends, there’s hardly any rhyme or reason for which trends take off and which peter out prematurely. One would think slapping a friend with a tortilla would be absurd, but no, in fact doing so is a formula for success, apparently.

While there are no tortillas in the “I’m thirsty, refreshing” trend, there is an abundance of hilarious renditions. Let’s go through some of them and see if we can’t make sense of any.

The ‘I’m thirsty, refreshing’ TikTok trend, explained

If you’re a fan of Teen Titans Go! then you’ll recognize the audio in this trend. It’s the voice of DC character Raven in an episode where she finds herself stuck in a hospital bed and says “I’m thirsty.” Because she’s imbued with the powers of mystical transformation, she turns into a goldfish and plops herself inside a fish bowl, thus bringing us the oh-so-necessary “refreshing” part of the audio.

In an effort to replicate Raven’s quenching of thirst TikTok users started lying down on the ground and having buckets of water tossed on them. (Not to be confused with the actually meaningful ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of years past.)

Take this TikTok user for example, who racked up 97.1 million views for her participation in the trend. Now, we could be wrong, but we have a funny feeling those 97.1 million views don’t have as much to do with the trend as they do with…

Of course, it can’t all be glamourous. The smearing of makeup and the loss of eyelashes can lead to hilarious malfunctions.

Speaking of hilarious, here’s one TikToker who took this trend to the next level with her entry. Or should we say she took it to the ocean?

Taking things to the next level is this TikTokers middle name, who opted to use baked beans instead of water… because that makes sense.

Keeping in line with lack of sense, there’s this TikToker who completely scrapped the format of the trend and instead chose a deathly iteration that can, and will, land anyone who tires it in the hospital. A disclaimer was placed at the bottom of this video and viewers should not attempt to recreate it in any way shape or form. One can only wonder what part of this she thought was funny.

Then again, we can’t all get away scot-free with a perfectly viral video. Sometimes you just get caught in the action, like this TikToker who captured behind-the-scenes footage of her entry, perhaps even at the same beach as the TikToker several videos earlier, who knows.

@sofiaelizabeths “I cant see” i said at the end 😭 TY @robfalanga_ 4 Recording ❤️ ♬ original sound – Nostalgia Hub

At the end of the day, the “I’m thirsty, refreshing” TikTok trend proved to be a lightheaded — albeit sometimes dangerous — summer trend that cooled people off and offered a fair amount of laughs. Even if it was at their own expense.