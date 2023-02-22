What is TikTok’s ‘teenage look’ trend?

Many users are trying out the “teenage look” trend on TikTok, and it’s creating a wide range of reactions.

The teenage look filter on the video-sharing app gives people the chance to travel back in time and see what they looked like as teenagers. The screen is in half split horizontally with the bottom half showing the user in the present day, and the top half showing what they looked like when they were teens using de-aging technology. People of all ages have been using it, and in the past few days, its overtaken the app as one of its most popular trends.

To get the effect, one must open TikTok, press the “plus” icon at the bottom of the screen, then tap “effects,” type in “Teenage look” in the search bar, and once it’s activated, simply press record. It’s important to note that it’s not yet available for all TikTokers. It’s a regional feature that will likely expand as time goes by.

The reactions to the trend have been a mixed bag, with some users getting emotional after being reminded of their younger years. Some are surprised by the results, believing themselves to be as young-looking in the present as their teen selves.

Some have even gone as far as speaking to their younger selves, wishing that they had the wisdom they could bestow upon them to avoid some mistakes they’ve made. It’s a trip down memory lane and nostalgia also inspires a deeper reflection on life and the choices that were made.

Others have been less than impressed, claiming that their TikTok teen selves look nothing like how they actually looked. It’s been stated that the filter gives a more beautified version of the truth that is in fact much different. It’s been likened to a Euphoria aesthetic versus one that’s based on reality, as users share images of their past selves to further demonstrate the distinction.

Others have said that the effect has made them look much younger than their teenage selves, while those who are already youthful in the face have said that they didn’t notice much of a difference. Music artist Charlie Puth tried out the filter, and when he used the effect, he simply said, “I look the same.”

This trend started around Feb. 17 and it’s already accumulated millions of views and counting, with many users joining in on the time-traveling fun. Whether people are appreciating the accuracy, or laughing at the incorrect de-aging tech, it’s creating a lot of conversations surrounding age and how people view themselves.