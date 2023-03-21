What is TikTok’s viral ‘Just Letting Everyone Know’ trend?

TikTok users may have found a creative way to inform their followers about the day-to-day events that have occurred in their life, thanks to the popular “Just Letting Everyone Know” trend.

According to Yahoo’s In the Know, the challenge involves a person uploading an image of themselves with a short caption listing various topics as an upbeat track plays in the background. The subjects consist of reasons why they won’t be available for a specific date or why particular events are no longer occurring.

What makes this video even more appealing to the masses — aside from the commentary — is the template that is used in the video editing tool CapCut. Each item in the “Just Letting Everyone Know” challenge has a spin effect and a filtered look. Hundreds of thousands of social media users have uploaded their take on this challenge, with hilarious and varied results.

For example, one creator’s video consisted of him jokingly informing his millions of followers as to why he won’t be available to do anything. The social media user disclosed that because his girlfriend is away on a “girls’ trip” he has decided to spend his time “not breathing” and “staring at the wall” while anticipating her return.

TikTok user @ayesebastien’s video got over 7.3 million views and 1.5 million likes.

At the same time, another social media user — @emmyxemmie — decided to take another approach by mentioning her breakup with her significant other.

The creator addressed this situation by stating that her followers shouldn’t be expecting any more “couple content” on her page moving forward. As it went viral — receiving over a million likes and 6.9 million views — many applauded @emmyxemmie for putting a positive spin on what could be seen as an emotional time in one’s life.

Since the “Just Letting Everyone Know” trend began circulating online, over 174,000 videos with the specific sound “Happy with you- Official Sound Studio” have been created.