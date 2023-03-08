How to do TikTok’s ‘Moon Phase Soulmate’ trend

Is there a possible way to see if a person’s significant other is their soulmate? Look no further than the Moon Phase Soulmate trend.

According to the resurfaced TikTok trend, an individual could answer these questions and more by looking at the pair’s moon phase. NBC reports that this trend started sometime last year and has recently begun gaining traction again after a handful of social media users uploaded videos on their personal accounts with the hashtag #moonphase.

How can an individual participate in the trend?

The premise behind the Moon Phase Soulmate trend is relatively straightforward. The publication states that individuals would have to look up the moon phases that occurred when the pair were born and compare the results.

To see the experience in real-time, individuals are encouraged to download the TikTok template called CapCut. After downloading, social media users must search for the moon phase hashtag on TikTok to get the correct template. The second-to-last step includes the individuals going to a moon phase site to obtain their information and download or take a screenshot of both results. They would then upload the photos on the app, and the template would automatically combine them.

If the moon phases come out to make a pristine version of a full moon, then the people participating in the trend are soul mates. At the same time, if individuals find “any gaps” in discovery, the trends suggest that the relationship may not last. In addition to moon phases being used on an individual’s significant other, it can highlight different aspects of a person’s life, including platonic relationships with friends, family members, and pets.

As the trend started circulating online, many social media users voiced their opinions on Twitter. Although some thought the moon phase trend was cute, a majority of others claimed it was stupid. One individual expressed her frustrations after revealing that she and her significant other’s results didn’t match up.

that moon phase trend is so stupid 😭(ours didn’t match up) — lyssa (@lyssanotlocated) March 7, 2023

Another Twitter user mentioned that the trend was the “dumbest thing” to be invented.

the moon phase thing is the dumbest trend of 2023 so far — Kaprizov SZN (36-21-6) (@mnsports07) March 7, 2023

A third person explained why they found this trend a bit ridiculous because it’s making other people doubt the foundation of their relationships due to the moon phases not lining up.

this moon phase trend on tiktok is a little ridiculous to me idk like why are you doubting ur relationships bc the moon didnt match up lmao — ❦ SSKEL | AUTHORITY MOVIE! (@brusskel) March 6, 2023

One social media user hates it so much that she alerted her followers that she would report anyone that shares the trend on their pages.

that moon phase trend is so cute but if i see it on my fyp im going to report u bc if i can’t be happy, no one can 😒 — aliza (@foreseenlovers) March 7, 2023

Despite the somewhat mixed reviews about the Moon Phase Soulmate trend, it appears that it isn’t going away anytime soon with new people discovering it everyday.