What are the MSCHF Big Red Boots taking over social media? Release date, price, and more

If you’ve ever had big dreams of owning shoes that resemble Boots’ from Dora the Explorer, then you just might be in luck. For those wishing to expand their fashion style and expand their horizons beyond belief, then your prayers have been answered thanks to art collective MSCHF unleashing an eye-popping pair of big red boots to the public. Aptly titled the Big Red Boots, the latest fashion trend has unsurprisingly gone insanely viral all over the world online — with the boots making an appearance on social media sites such as Reddit, TikTok, and Twitter.

Of course, the Big Red Boots aren’t the first viral sensation to completely stop the fashion world right in its tracks. In the past, fashion designer Stella McCartney, the daughter of famed Beatle Paul McCartney, embarked on an infamous collaboration to introduce the world to a Minnie Mouse-inspired pantsuit. And while the pantsuit might not be as eye-watering as the boots, there’s certainly no denying that the super-sized boots have the entire world thoroughly interested.

When will the boots be released?

Image via MSCHF

Fashion trend-setters and fanatics fortunately won’t have to wait very long for the boots to be available for purchase. As per CNN, the Big Red Boots are set to go on sale next Thursday, Feb. 16. Purchases can be made starting at 11 AM ET and can be ordered at mschf.com. With that being said, those eager to purchase the outlandish boots should do so promptly on Thursday — especially considering a recent viral TikTok video which showcased the boots has over 3 million views and nearly one million likes.

How much are the boots?

With a fashion release this massive, it should come as no surprise that this particular item of merchandise attaches a hefty price tag. According to MSCHF’s official website, the boots will officially be listed for $300 — which is enough to make any normal person flinch. Nevertheless, with the boots growing in popularity over the last few days, it’s highly likely that MSCHF’s latest creation is going to sell out. And while a handful of folks online have declared that the boots are “too cartoonish” to be considered an actual fashion statement, the overall consensus is that these boots will maintain their popularity for years and years to come.