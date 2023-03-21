What is TikTok’s viral ‘Things That Would Send March 2020 Me Into a Coma’ trend?

TikTok‘s latest trend has social media users recounting the life-changing events they experienced after March 2020.

Coincidentally enough, around that time, the entire world was going into lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the latest challenge called “Things That Would Send March 2020 Me Into a Coma,” individuals feature TikTok user Harrison Saltzman’s cover of Abba’s hit song “Slipping Through My Fingers” as they talk about either the positive or negative instances that changed their lives. Although the exact timeline of this trend is unclear, over 70,000 people have participated in this challenge since it’s gone viral. One popular user of the trend has been actress and dancer Jojo Siwa.

In her post, the 19-year-old shared a couple of achievements she has accomplished in the last three years. Siwa’s list includes dating girls, hosting The Ellen Show twice, competing on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars, eating healthy, and receiving two Emmy nominations. Siwa’s upload would get 3.2 million views and over 251,000 likes.

At the same, another TikTok user, @5foot11blondie, took to the social media platform to inform her followers about the ups and downs she encountered in her life since March 2020.

The list included being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, changing her major in college, breaking up with a significant other, and contemplating staying in California after graduation. As @5foot11blondie’s post went viral, many individuals related to her story and sent well wishes.

Since that post, @5foot11blondie has received 2.7 million views and over 368,000 likes. Although many people have participated in this challenge, one of the main reasons it has gone viral on TikTok is because it allows everyone to be open and honest about where they are currently in life and to commemorate the milestones they have accomplished or overcome.