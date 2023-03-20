What is the TikTok ‘ceilings’ trend?

Over the years, TikTok has had its fair share of viral trends thanks to its users.

The most recent challenge that has taken the social media platform by storm due to its dramatic nature is known as the “Ceilings” trend. According to Meaww, the “Ceilings” trend, based on Lizzy Mcalpine‘s 2022 hit song of the same name, features social media users theatrically running outdoors, mainly on the street, as they lip-synced the words to sped up version of McAlpine’s track.

The song “Ceilings” talks about McAlpine’s past failed attempt at love. Although the exact timeline of when this trend became popular is still being determined, the media publication states that the challenge reportedly started gaining traction at the end of January 2023. One person who has added their spin to the “Ceilings” challenge includes actress and singer Victoria Justice.

In the TikTok video shared on Feb. 25th, Justice is seen frolicking on the streets of Los Angeles, California, as she held her umbrella and lip-synced the final two phrases of the song.

McAlpine’s lyrics said, “But it’s over. Then you’re driving me home and it kinda comes out as I get up to go. You kiss me in your car and it feels like the start of a movie I’ve seen before. But it’s not real and you don’t exist. And I can’t recall the last time I was kissed, It hits me in the car. And it feels like the end of a movie I’ve seen before.”

Since Justice’s upload, her video has generated over 12 million views and received 2.7 million likes. Last month, McAlpine opened up during an interview with People magazine about how she felt regarding the TikTok trend.McAlpine told the media publication that before the sped-up version of her song was made public on TikTok, she did notice that people were using the sound on the platform.

But, the 23 year old disclosed that following its release, she saw a massive popularity growth in streaming and on TikTok. She said:

“I just watched it all happen in real-time. It was crazy. It’s really cool.”

The success of McAlpine’s song doesn’t stop there. To date, over 490,000 people made a video featuring the track.