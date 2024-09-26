‘You in danger girl’: White woman makes the insane decision to mock Kamala Harris with a ‘blaccent’ and incurs the wrath of the web

There’s nothing like a non-white presidential candidate to bring people’s racism front and center. It happened with Barack Obama, and now again with Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. People are taking to X, Instagram, and TikTok to spew racist opinions, misinformation, and impressions of the woman who hopes to be the next leader to sit behind the Resolute desk.

It’s truly not that hard to find if you poke around long enough. But, TikTokers on the other side have stepped up to bat from Vice President Harris, defending her and even exposing racists to the world.

Crystal Cave is just one example of that. She screen-recorded a now-deleted video of a white woman named Laura using a wildly racist and fabricated “blaccent” to imitate what she thinks Harris sounds like talking to Black voters.

The video essentially consists of Laura pretending to be some caricature of Harris, telling voters that people are trying to take away their peanut butter sandwiches. So, Crystal Cave screen-recorded it, shared Laura’s Instagram and TikTok handles, and said, mocking Laura’s mock accent, that she hopes it goes viral and her children, friends, and coworkers can see who she really is.

And go viral it most certainly did. Just as she suspected, Crystal Cave’s followers had her back and the video received 8.6 million views and 1.4 million likes. Commenters even noted that they interacted with the video as much as possible so that everyone who knows Laura in real life can see just how racist she’s willing to be on the wide-open internet.

People were also happy to comment on Laura’s behavior, saying they hope she has the life she deserves (a bad one) and enjoys all of the friends (enemies) she makes thanks to Crystal Cave’s viral video. Some people even took to stalking Laura’s page to find out that she is, in the words of one commenter, “openly a lunatic.” Another person said that she’s Canadian and it wasn’t even her presidential candidates that she was making fun of.

The internet had a field day stalking and exposing all of Laura’s accounts — that is until her pages mysteriously disappeared from the internet. The number one commenter put it best, equating Laura to a fart in the wind. She disappeared quickly but stunk up the room before she left.

Sure, bullying someone off of the internet is generally frowned upon. But Crystal Cave simply brought to light the things Laura has put out there all on her own accord. The consequences were natural ones. Hopefully, Laura’s learned to keep her racism to herself. Or better yet, do some self-reflection and make that racism go away for good.

