‘Your son Tayler was arrested facing 22 charges’: Lauren Boebert twisted Kamala Harris’ words and was quickly asked to stop being a hypocritical twit 

So, last time I thought calling Beetlejuice-obsessed, handsy congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s name three times would make her disappear in a puff of smoke, but no such luck.

Her shrill voice continues to reverberate through X and across the digital landscape. This time around, Boebert comes back to take a failed aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, twisting her words and misinterpreting them with such flair that it can only be deliberate. So much for hoping that her four attempts to pass the GED exam in 2020 would’ve taught her a thing or two about comprehension!

Harris, while speaking at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 47th Annual Leadership Conference, dared to suggest that communities have a role to play in supporting and nurturing children. The audacity! How dare she imply that the well-being of our nation’s youth is a shared responsibility? Cue the pearl-clutching and fainting couches! Boebert, never one to miss an opportunity to twist words and stir up controversy, quickly posted a clip of Harris’ speech on Twitter, along with her own interpretation.

Hmm, is it just me, or does it seem like Boebert might be tweeting from the corners of the courthouse again? You see, Boebert’s own spawn, Tayler, has been quite the busy little delinquent. When he’s not allegedly breaking into cars, stealing wallets, and going on fraudulent spending sprees at fine dining establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks, he’s racking up court appearances like they are Pokemon cards.

What could possibly have driven Tyler to a life of crime? Was it the fact that his mother is too busy cosplaying as Annie Oakley to actually parent her children? I don’t know about you, but it sounds to me like the Boebert spawn could’ve used a bit more of that community support and resources that Harris was talking about.

Harris’ point, which seems to have flown so far over Boebert’s head it’s now orbiting Mars, is that children are influenced by the world around them. They don’t grow up in a vacuum, sealed away from the rest of society. It takes a village to raise a child, and that village includes parents, teachers, neighbors, and yes, even the dreaded “community.” It’s not about stripping away parental rights. It’s about recognizing that we’re all in this together. But Boebert, bless her heart, seems to think that acknowledging this basic truth is tantamount to some sort of government conspiracy to steal her precious “parental sovereignty.”

Twitter users, bless their snarky souls, wasted no time in calling out Boebert’s blatant hypocrisy and stunning lack of self-awareness. One user, with the precision of a sniper, fired off…

These users are onto something. Children aren’t property that parents own. When parents fail in their duties, as Boebert seems to have done, it’s up to others to step in and provide the support and guidance that they need.

Of course, none of this is likely to penetrate the impenetrable fortress of ignorance and entitlement that surrounds Boebert like a moat of stupidity. She’s too busy chasing headlines and pandering to her base to actually engage in any sort of meaningful dialogue about the well-being of our nation’s children. Instead of twisting Harris’ words to score cheap political points, she should focus on being a better parent.

