‘Who hurt Doritos’: The most horrifying flavor of vodka imaginable is overloading store shelves, and we all need to sue immediately

When you want to go out for a drink with your friends or even make something at home, the options nowadays seem pretty unlimited.

Recommended Videos

We’ve figured out every which way to turn something into a delicious martini, frozen margarita flavor, or even a tastefully mixed shot. And if you don’t like the array of espresso, chocolate, red velvet, and lychee martinis at your disposal, any good bartender will mix up a new concoction just for you.

That means there really is something for everybody, at least when it comes to a good cocktail.

Alcohol companies have also taken this and run with it. You can get White Claw vodka, Surge, or vodka soda, and schnapps come in every flavor, from peach to sour apple to Razzmatazz. But how do we know when we’ve taken it too far?

Well, this particular TikTok creator found the instance where the line definitely should’ve been drawn.

Introducing, Doritos Vodka.

The bottle she found in the liquor store boasts a Vacuum Distilled Doritos Nacho cheese flavor for a limited edition only. The collaboration is between Doritos and Empirical.

Her video, zooming in on the nacho cheese flavored liquor, is to the words “B***h, what the f-” sung over and over again to the tune of “Carol of the Bells.”

And that’s pretty much the energy of the comment section as well.

When you see something this insane in the wild or on the internet you can’t help but joke about it. And boy, does the comment section have jokes. Some folks are wondering whether or not there’s a Cool Ranch iteration of this beverage.

Others threatened to make the viral Gigi Hadid vodka pasta with this liquor.

One person noted that they quit drinking at exactly the right time, while others were just shocked at the price point for such a disgusting-looking spirit.

According to the tag on the shelf below the bottle, this handle of Doritos Vodka would cost the consumer almost $62. That’s a pretty penny, especially if, as some commenters mused, it would have the consumer “throwing up their intestines.”

One reporter at Business Insider took it upon himself to give this cheesy vodka a try. He said that the flavor had an umami feel with a hint of, you guessed it, nacho cheese, corn tostada, and acidity. The alcohol is targeted at Gen Z and is meant to taste like Doritos dust floating down the throat. According to the website, Empirical designed this collaboration with the hope of evoking the “WTF” reaction that the internet has gravitated towards.

However, according to their website, Emirical’s mission is to approach flavor with a bit of childlike wonder and think outside of the box when it comes to alcohol. And that’s exactly what they did with this collaboration.

Is Doritos-flavored Vodka going to become your go-to drink? Probably not. But it looks like Empirical accomplished exactly what they set out to do with this new flavor. They got people talking and subsequently got people tasting. And that WTF factor they’d hoped for is very much alive and well.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy